TRC Acquires Garanzuay Consulting, Amplifying TRC’s Energy Transition Consulting Services in Europe

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, has acquired Garanzuay Consulting, an advisory and implementation consulting firm with a particular focus on the systems and service providers used by transmission system operators, utilities, energy market operators and their participants.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Garanzuay Consulting has expertise in power system operations and optimization, control center operations, electricity market transformation and operations, energy trading and technology systems implementation. Garanzuay Consulting helps clients solve complex problems across business and technology strategy, program planning, project implementation, and stakeholder engagement.

“Garanzuay Consulting provides a solutions-driven approach to help clients define, plan and deliver complex projects associated with regulatory change and technology transformation,” said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. “With this acquisition, we strengthen our presence in Ireland, UK and Europe as we help these markets address the ongoing energy transition.”

“TRC is a foremost leader in the energy sector, and we are united in our commitment to helping our clients thrive in the zero-carbon economy,” said Severin Garanzuay, Founder and Managing Director of Garanzuay Consulting. “Together we help clients manage change, stay compliant and profitable, no matter how often mandates change.”

EY Ireland and EY Law provided corporate finance, tax and legal services to Garanzuay Consulting.

About TRC Companies

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory, consulting, construction, engineering, and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR’s list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution.