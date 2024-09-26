New Ninja CRISPi™ Revolutionizes Air Fryer Cooking

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced that Ninja, the #1 brand in small kitchen appliances in the U.S.1, is redefining the air fryer category once again with the launch of the Ninja CRISPi™ Portable Cooking System, giving you the power of a full-size air fryer in the palm of your hand2. Unlike anything else on the market, the Ninja CRISPi™ is a fully portable system with a handheld air fryer Power Pod that snaps onto a clear glass container to let you prep, cook, serve, store and re-crisp food all in one ingenious appliance.

In a recent study3, easy to make, cook time, healthy, and easy clean up were among the top five home cooking priorities for consumers seeking the perfect balance of low effort and high reward for their busy lifestyle. Rather than trading healthy food for faster food, or counter space for multi-functional appliances, the Ninja CRISPi™ answers consumers’ unmet needs around convenience and versatility, providing a solution to a host of consumer pain points around feeding themselves and their families.

“We listened to consumers’ frustrations when it comes to cooking and leftovers to create a truly one-of-a-kind solution and reimagine what’s possible with an air fryer,” said Purvin Shah, EVP of Global Product Development at SharkNinja. “With the Ninja CRISPi™, everyone from busy parents and professionals to college students and meal preppers can easily snap, crisp, serve, store and re-crisp delicious meals and snacks with one portable appliance, saving time, cutting down on clean-up, decreasing food waste, and eliminating need for plastic storage containers.”

The 1500-watt air fryer in a lightweight, handheld Ninja CRISPi™ Power Pod snaps directly onto specially designed 4-quart or 6-cup containers with a clear glass cooking surface made 100% PFAS free. The Power Pod then senses the size of the container and adjusts the temperature. Up to 450° of super-heated air circulates for evenly crispy results you can watch in real-time. With leakproof, BPA-free lids, you can go from prepping to heating to serving to storing all in one glass container for less mess and fewer dirty dishes.

Designed with four cooking modes – max crisp, bake, air fry and re-crisp – the system unlocks both small- and large-batch cooking to create individual portions, sides and snacks or large family meals serving up to six people, even fitting up to a 4lb chicken. Whether you’re a young professional or fast-paced parent, work the night shift or meal prep office lunches, the Ninja CRISPi™ works anywhere you can find a plug so you can take the delicious taste of home on the go. The thoughtful design also allows for the entire system to stack together for space savings, easy storage and maximum portability.

The Ninja CRISPi™ is now available for $159.99 on NinjaKitchen.com. It also will be available for purchase in the U.S. at major retailers later this fall.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a global product design and technology company with a diversified portfolio of 5-star products that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,000 associates, the company’s products are sold at over 150 retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit www.sharkninja.com.

_________________________

1 Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, 52 weeks ending Dec 30 2023 / 52 weeks ending Dec 31 2022 / 52 weeks ending Jan 1 2022 / 52 weeks ending Jan 2 2021

2 Based on wattage compared to AF100

3 Mintel Meal Planning and Preparation – US – 2023