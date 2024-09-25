AndHealth and Family Health Services Partner to Bring Whole-Person Specialty Care to Darke County

COLUMBUS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AndHealth announced today its partnership with Family Health Services of Darke County, a Community Health Center (CHC) with 5 locations in Western Ohio. Through this partnership, Family Health will now offer Whole-Person Specialty Care and specialty pharmacy services in house, including medication infusions. These services help address the specialty care access crisis that is especially challenging to rural communities, where it is common to drive 1-2 hours for care and to face specialist wait lists that are longer than 6 months.

By partnering with AndHealth, Family Health will now offer access to an integrated care model that provides convenient, affordable, and high-quality specialty care for rheumatology, dermatology, and neurology alongside comprehensive support for root causes and Social Drivers of Health (SDOH), such as medically tailored meal delivery, support for behavioral health, sleep, movement, remote monitoring, and continuous access to providers and health coaching. In early 2025 patients will also be able to receive medication infusions and fill their specialty prescriptions directly though Family Health’s specialty pharmacy, where affordable specialty medications are available to all patients.

AndHealth upholds ambitious benchmarks for partners and patients, including a 94 Net Promoter Score (NPS) for patient satisfaction. Patients will also no longer face long drives or delays, as nine out of 10 patients have their first visit in under just two weeks.

“AndHealth is proud to partner with Family Health, who is a trusted source of quality care in Western Ohio,” said Autumn Glover, SVP of Provider + Community Partnerships at AndHealth. “We believe strongly that by closing specialty care gaps and addressing Social Drivers of Health we can make a major difference in the lives of patients living in Darke County.”

Expanding Access Across Ohio

Family Health has become a foundational partner of AndHealth in Western Ohio under the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers (OACHC) agreement, which creates a statewide Whole-Person Specialty Care model for CHCs and the patients they serve. In June, OACHC and AndHealth established a master agreement that makes statewide adoption of this critical patient service as cost-effective and efficient as possible by leveraging OACHCs deep expertise, membership scale, and best practices.

“I’m heartened to see Family Health Services of Darke County benefit from this strategic partnership and to know they will not only offer best-in-class whole-person specialty care for their existing patients, but also expand the incredible impact they are already making on the Darke county community,” said Julie DiRossi-King, CEO of OACHC.

Family Health’s Continued Growth

Since 1964, Family Health has delivered high quality and affordable care to the people of Darke County and is increasing its impact through an extensive renovation and expansion at its Greenville campus. Family Health continues its focus on growth and community impact by partnering with AndHealth, which maintains key partner benchmarks like a 25% contribution to topline revenue and a >2:1 patient growth ratio. These financial metrics contribute to the expansion of Family Health’s mission and help fund new services.

“We are building for the future of Darke County by investing in key partners that care about our mission as deeply as we do," said Jared Pollick, Executive Director of Family Health. “This is an important step forward in improving access to care in our community so we can reduce the burden that chronic illness has on our neighbors and ensure we can continue to build healthy lives together for years to come.”

About Family Health Services

Family Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Greenville, with additional locations in Arcanum, New Madison, and Versailles, offering a wide range of services, including family medicine, pediatrics, dental, eye care, behavioral health, women’s health, internal medicine, and pharmacy services. Established in 1964, FHS focuses on “building healthy lives together” by working toward positive health outcomes for everyone in the communities it serves.

About AndHealth

AndHealth helps Community Health Centers (CHCs) radically improve access and outcomes in specialty care and specialty pharmacy for patients, while becoming an even larger and more clinically integrated part of our healthcare system. The Whole-Person Community Care Model provides everything CHCs need to deliver in-house specialty care and specialty pharmacy, built for the unique needs of our medically underserved populations.

The model provides CHCs with more patients, more clinical capabilities, alignment with health systems, and sustainable reimbursement and funding that restores the integrity of the patient’s medical home and their critical reimbursement model—both having shifted away from CHCs through external specialty referrals and contract pharmacies. In restoring this integrity, CHCs can stretch scarce federal resources to reach more patients with comprehensive services that weren’t possible before and that are desperately needed by patients—tearing down barriers to promote health equity and demonstrating the power of the CHC movement and its unique model of care.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AndHealth is led by former CoverMyMeds co-founder and CEO Matt Scantland and the team that built Ohio’s first healthcare technology unicorn, by dedicating their lives to collaborative innovation that improves access for patients.

AndHealth is dedicated to helping CHCs become an even larger and more successful part of our healthcare system. AndHealth is supported by key investors including the American Medical Association’s innovation subsidiary, Francisco Partners, and the state of Ohio’s economic development organization.