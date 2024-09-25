@Dassault Systèmes signs the AI Pact to drive innovation and the ethical use of artificial intelligence in Europe

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that it has signed the AI Pact, a new initiative from the European Commission to establish best practices and minimize risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in Europe, and help industry create value. By signing the pact, Dassault Systèmes demonstrates its commitment to playing a proactive role in encouraging innovation and the ethical use of AI in Europe following Europe’s AI Act.

The AI Pact was created by the European Commission to encourage and support organizations to plan ahead for the implementation of measures required by the AI Act, which went into effect on August 1, 2024. The AI Act aims to drive the transparent and regulated use of AI applications in Europe, in particular in high-risk use cases that could impact the safety and rights of citizens.

Companies that join the AI Pact commit to take concrete actions including adopting an AI governance strategy for the use of AI within their company, creating a map of trustworthy AI systems they deploy in high-risk sectors, and training their employees on using AI responsibly.

“For 40 years, we’ve worked with our customers to create a scientific representation of the world that combines AI, modeling and simulation in virtual twin experiences. This has driven major advancements in sustainable industrial innovation while protecting our customers’ most powerful competitive asset: their IP,” said Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “By joining the AI Pact, we pledge to be a driving force in the responsible use of AI to open up innovative opportunities in the generative economy. As a trusted partner of equally committed companies, we will spearhead a collective effort to ensure that AI in Europe benefits citizens, patients and consumers.”

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

SHARE THIS ON THE SOCIAL PLATFORM X

@Dassault Systèmes signs the AI Pact to drive innovation and the ethical use of artificial intelligence in Europe

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

https://twitter.com/Dassault3DS https://www.facebook.com/DassaultSystemes https://www.linkedin.com/company/dassaultsystemes https://www.youtube.com/DassaultSystemes

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all – consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.