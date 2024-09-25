Pet Valu Leverages Ordergroove Subscription Integration on commercetools to Unlock Greater Flexibility and Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leading provider of subscription solutions for retailers and brands, is pleased to announce that Pet Valu, the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, has leveraged Ordergroove’s integration on commercetools to enhance its subscriber experience and help drive recurring revenue growth. Through the integration, Pet Valu will expand and improve its subscription offers and make a broader variety of experiences more accessible and omnipresent for devoted pet lovers across Canada.

“We are thrilled that Pet Valu is using Ordergroove’s new integration that is now live on commercetools, and we look forward to partnering further with commercetools to help Pet Valu, and all enterprise brands and retailers, unlock the flexibility and power that come with a complete, composable Relationship Commerce solution,” said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove.

Pet Valu began working with Ordergroove in 2022 to unlock industry-leading subscriber experiences that turn one-and-done transactions into reliable, recurring relationships. Over the last two years, Pet Valu has elevated its subscriber experience to help provide pet owners and their pets with what they need to live healthy, happy and active lives. Now that Pet Valu is leveraging commercetools, the company can pair the platform's composable commerce architecture with Ordergroove’s cutting-edge technology to further elevate its customer experience and deliver more flexibility for both Pet Valu and devoted pet lovers.

“Subscriptions are an important element of our omni-channel ecosystem, providing added convenience to assist devoted pet lovers in keeping their pets healthy and happy for longer," said Tanbir Grover, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Pet Valu. "We’re so proud of the results we’ve driven for both our customers and our business thanks to our subscriber experience powered by Ordergroove. Coupling this with commercetools will unlock more frictionless customer experiences, both online as well as in-store.”

With 800 stores across Canada and thousands of products available for purchase through subscription online, Pet Valu is proudly one of the only Canadian subscription models that allows either delivery or in-store pick-up which provides devoted pet lovers the ability and convenience to get the products their pets need on a schedule that works for them.

Brands can leverage Ordergroove and commercetools to create more flexible subscription models, enhanced subscriber experiences and dynamic offers powered by data-driven insights. Pet Valu’s migration to commercetools continues a growing trend of brands utilizing Ordergroove’s recurring revenue platform with composable commerce solutions to tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets, as well as deepen customer relationships and long-term customer loyalty.

ABOUT ORDERGROOVE

Ordergroove powers recurring revenue for the world’s largest and most innovative retailers, including L’Oreal, Dollar Shave Club, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health, Petsmart and more. The platform's technology uses flexible APIs to make seamless, one-of-a-kind subscriber and membership experiences possible, turning one-time transactions into profitable recurring customer relationships. Via a tailored suite of flexible promotions, bundling and analytics tools, merchants are empowered to bolster their bottom line while making customers’ lives easier.