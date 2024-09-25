Introducing The DoorDash Commerce Platform for Merchants

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DoorDash announced a suite of new products to help merchants manage and grow their businesses on their own channels. As the needs of our merchant partners continue to evolve, we’re committed to helping them thrive in the digital world by offering innovative tools that drive sales and improve operations, while also meeting the needs of today's consumers.

The new products and features unveiled today include:

The DoorDash Commerce Platform where merchants can grow, run, and operate their businesses on their own channels - in-store and online;

where merchants can grow, run, and operate their businesses on their own channels - in-store and online; Online Ordering Mobile Apps provides merchants with the ability to create their own branded iOS or Android mobile app;

provides merchants with the ability to create their own branded iOS or Android mobile app; The reimagined DoorDash Business Manager App which merchants can use to manage their businesses – wherever they are – with an array of new features

“At our core, DoorDash is a merchant-focused company. Our mission has always been to develop products and services that empower local merchants to succeed,” said Prabir Adarkar, President and Chief Operating Officer. “The restaurant industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it's more important than ever for merchants to find innovative ways to grow their sales and increase profitability. The DoorDash Commerce Platform is designed to meet this need by offering a comprehensive set of tools that allow merchants to create direct channels — whether through online, phone, or in-store ordering — and build lasting, direct relationships with their customers.”

A new platform to help merchants operate and grow their business on their own channels

The DoorDash Commerce Platform consists of five core products. Merchants can explore each of the products to integrate into their business, customizing them to suit their needs and operate on their own channels - whether that’s in-store, or online. The products include:

Drive On-Demand - The ability to offer delivery through their own app or website.

- The ability to offer delivery through their own app or website. Online Ordering - A way to provide commission-free, digital sales and branding on their website or own branded app.

- A way to provide commission-free, digital sales and branding on their website or own branded app. Phone Ordering - An AI-powered call-in ordering system, with menu recommendations.

- An AI-powered call-in ordering system, with menu recommendations. Tableside Order & Pay - An option for customers to scan a QR code with their phone for increased order efficiency.

- An option for customers to scan a QR code with their phone for increased order efficiency. Customer Support Solutions - A dedicated delivery support platform for customer inquiries.

“We’re always looking to meet our customers where they are and make the online ordering experience easy to use,” said Joseph Kim, U.S. CEO at bb.q Chicken. “Through our partnership with DoorDash, which powers both our Online Ordering experience and mobile app, customers can now seamlessly place orders for pick-up and delivery, while also earning and redeeming loyalty points through our new bb.q rewards program. This is a huge step forward in bb.q’s digital transformation, making things more convenient and enjoyable for our customers and driving business for bb.q Family franchisees.”

Merchants can create their own branded mobile app to connect with customers directly

DoorDash also introduced Online Ordering Mobile Apps, allowing restaurants to create their own branded native mobile app to help increase customer loyalty and order frequency. Part of the DoorDash Commerce Platform, branded mobile apps offer restaurants a cohesive experience between their marketing and ordering websites, meeting customers across more touch points on their owned channels, and encouraging loyal customers to order directly from their favorite restaurants, right from their phone.

With each of these products, merchants can drive more sales on their own channels, scale their operations, and continue to deliver a best-in-class customer experience to guests anywhere they engage with their brand.

“We had been contemplating the idea of online ordering for some time but hadn't explored it deeply. We worked with DoorDash to implement a Smart ‘Order Online’ Button displayed on every page, and an ‘Order Now’ pop-up that appears on the main landing page,” said Jaclyn Bambino, Chief Brand Officer at 3Natives. “We’ve seen mobile app customers reorder 71% more often than web customers, and have been impressed with the performance of the Online Ordering platform.”

Helping merchants run their DoorDash business anywhere, anytime

Owners and managers of small and medium-sized businesses are often overwhelmed and lack the time and data to make real-time operating decisions for their off-premise businesses. In today’s digital era, DoorDash knows some things are easier or faster to do on your phone. With the Business Manager App, busy store managers and owners can manage their DoorDash business from their pocket – not just when they sit at the computer.

Building on merchant feedback, DoorDash has added expanded features to help merchants streamline daily operations and support growth. Along with its existing business and order management capabilities, the reimagined Business Manager App includes:

Quick access to payouts and sales tracking

Marketing campaign management and reporting

A personalized homepage feed with recommended actions for their stores on DoorDash

“As a busy restaurant owner, I know how important it is to be efficient and flexible when running a business,” said Kevin Garry, Owner & Managing Partner at L’Artusi, b’artusi, Via Porta & L’Artusi Supper Club. “The DoorDash Business Manager App will help us streamline our operations and also identify additional opportunities to grow our online businesses. Sometimes I want to quickly look up business metrics on my phone rather than waiting until I'm at my computer – so I’m most excited to quickly access payouts and track incoming sales with the Business Manager App's latest set of features."

Learn more about this new suite of products here or sign up in the Merchant Portal.