Thompson Street Capital Partners Makes Growth Investment in ATIS

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a leading private equity firm headquartered in St. Louis, is pleased to announce a growth investment in ATIS, a premier provider of elevator and escalator safety inspections, consulting, and managed services. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in St. Louis, ATIS (www.atis.com) has grown rapidly through both acquisition and organic expansion to become one of North America’s largest providers of elevator compliance and vertical transportation consulting solutions. ATIS’ geographically diverse footprint includes more than 200 elevator inspectors and consultants serving more than 15,000 customers and nearly 100,000 elevators across the US and Canada. ATIS delivers an end-to-end elevator management platform spanning government-mandated elevator testing and inspection, consulting services principally focused on new elevator installations and modernizations of existing elevators and managed elevator services that include maintenance management programs and certificate management.

Chip Smith, ATIS’ co-founder and CEO, said, “For more than six decades on a combined basis, our team has been pioneering the most innovative and holistic suite of services and building a strong reputation as a trusted independent advisor to our clients. We’re excited to now partner with TSCP to extend our leadership position and, with significantly greater resource backing, accelerate the expansion of our team’s end-to-end vertical transportation services, world-class customer care, and geographic reach.”

Tom St. Geme, Director, TSCP said, “We've been tracking ATIS' upward trajectory for some time and have been impressed with the unique platform they’ve built in the elevator inspection and consulting market. We’re thrilled to be joining forces with the ATIS team to broaden their platform through further investments in sales and marketing, new service offerings, and strategic acquisitions.”

"Partnering with ATIS represents another step forward in our strategy to expand Thompson Street’s footprint in essential service industries with durable demand drivers and attractive growth prospects,” said Bob Dunn, Managing Partner at TSCP. “The team at ATIS has established a leading business that aligns nicely with our vision for growth, enabling us to advance the ATIS platform and drive positive outcomes for all stakeholders.”

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned middle market businesses in the life sciences and healthcare, software and technology, business and consumer services and products sectors. Founded in 2000, the firm has acquired more than 150 companies and had assets under management of over $4.8 billion as of March 31, 2024. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

About ATIS

ATIS (www.atis.com) is a one of North America’s largest providers of vertical transportation inspections, consulting, and managed services. With a team of over 200 licensed QEI professionals and expert consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 customers, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides safety inspections and expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management while also offering fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.