Grit and Glamour Meet Fierce and Fabulous: Wrangler® X Lainey Wilson Unites Two Western Icons

Riding high in a year that saw the acclaimed multi-platinum singer-songwriter win the Grammy award for best country album, Wilson is celebrated for reinterpreting the music genre, honoring its rich culture, and fusing a retro sound with her modern take. The Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Collection takes that spirit and distills it into fashion form – heritage pieces, vintage vibes and modern feminine silhouettes all come together to celebrate and redefine the Western aesthetic. (Photo: Business Wire)

The creative for the campaign was shot on location by renowned photographer Zoey Grossman. The Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Collection personifies the fearless energy Wrangler brings to the female consumer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fans will spot intimate details, including Wilson’s family farm name and the significance of the number nine – the age at which she wrote her first song – on tees, as well as track titles on prints and Wilson’s “thank ya friend!” phrase embroidered on sweatshirts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Showstopping pieces include Wilson’s signature bell bottom jeans, elevated with statement patchwork, bold stripes and flock embellishments. Trucker jackets and flares come in printed “storyteller” denim, with illustrations based on details from Wilson’s life, from her childhood spent on her family's Louisiana farm, to her guitar and beloved French bulldog. (Photo: Business Wire)

Several pieces, including printed tees and storyteller trucker jackets and flares are available in girls’ sizes, sharing the Lainey Wilson look with the next generation of rising stars. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of a multi-year partnership, today Wrangler® launched its highly anticipated apparel collaboration with country superstar Lainey Wilson, the first ever for the Grammy-winning recording artist.

As part of a multi-year partnership, today Wrangler® launched its highly anticipated apparel collaboration with country superstar Lainey Wilson, the first ever for the Grammy-winning recording artist.

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of a multi-year partnership, today Wrangler® launched its highly anticipated apparel collaboration with country superstar Lainey Wilson, the first ever for the Grammy-winning recording artist. Next-generation country icon Lainey Wilson’s creative energy saddles up with Wrangler’s Western heritage to bring consumers a joyful patchwork of contemporary cowgirl style.

“Like the lyrics of my songs, these clothes tell my story, with a little bit of grit and a little bit of grace,” said Lainey Wilson. “I think my fans will instantly recognize my personality woven throughout the collection. It’s such a special way to be connected to the people who bring me joy and strength. And when girls and women step into these Wranglers, I want them to feel powerful, like they can do anything they set their minds to. Wrangler has always been a part of my life’s story, and I want my fans who wear these clothes to find their story within mine.”

Riding high in a year that saw the acclaimed multi-platinum singer-songwriter win the Grammy award for best country album, Wilson is celebrated for reinterpreting the music genre, honoring its rich culture, and fusing a retro sound with her modern take. The Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Collection takes that spirit and distills it into fashion form – heritage pieces, vintage vibes and modern feminine silhouettes all come together to celebrate and redefine the Western aesthetic.

“This collection offers a powerful blend of contemporary style and classic Western influences,” said Vivian Rivetti, vice president of design – Wrangler. “We worked hand-in-hand with Lainey on every element of this collection, from the curve-hugging silhouettes to the luxurious embellishments, Lainey’s iconic style and the strength she brings to the stage is reflected in each piece.”

Showstopping pieces include Wilson’s signature bell bottom jeans, elevated with statement patchwork, bold stripes and flock embellishments. Trucker jackets and flares come in printed “storyteller” denim, with illustrations based on details from Wilson’s life, from her childhood spent on her family's Louisiana farm, to her guitar and beloved French bulldog.

A bright striped “Rodeo Ben” sherpa coat is inspired by an original from the archives by historic Wrangler designer Ben Lichtenstein. Shirts with classic Western silhouettes are given a Lainey Wilson spin, including rainbow and Checotah-inspired prints, fringing and turquoise snap details. A new boot hugger jeans fit is introduced, bringing a more streamlined version of the bootcut.

Fans will spot intimate details, including Wilson’s family farm name and the significance of the number nine – the age at which she wrote her first song – on tees, as well as track titles on prints and Wilson’s “thank ya friend!” phrase embroidered on sweatshirts.

Several pieces, including printed tees and storyteller trucker jackets and flares are available in girls’ sizes, sharing the Lainey Wilson look with the next generation of rising stars.

The creative for the campaign was shot on location by renowned photographer Zoey Grossman. The Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Collection personifies the fearless energy Wrangler brings to the female consumer.

Wrangler x Lainey Wilson is available online at Wrangler.com, as well as in select retailers nationwide. Prices range from $40 - $150. To learn more about the Wrangler brand and upcoming collections, follow @wrangler.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for over 77 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Lainey Wilson

As the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, country music trailblazer Lainey Wilson has captured the hearts of music fans, the excitement of the industry and the recognition of her peers while keeping her boots firmly planted on the ground.

Following her Grammy® win for Best Country Album with Bell Bottom Country earlier this year, Wilson released her highly anticipated follow-up album, WHIRLWIND, on August 23. Hailed by The Tennessean as “the best release of her career,” Whirlwind debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, marking Wilson’s first top 10 entry. The album provides a daringly honest exploration of Wilson’s life and journey around the globe, and features fan-favorite tracks, “Hang Tight Honey”—her fastest climbing single to date—and the anthemic “4x4xU.”

Produced by collaborator Jay Joyce at his studio in Nashville, WHIRLWIND reveals a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, bending genres while remaining true to her Western roots. Wilson creates narratives that capture life’s highs, lows, and in-betweens, solidifying her role as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation.

The prolific, sought-after songwriter has scored seven No. 1 hits including “Watermelon Moonshine,” and the 2x PLATINUM Certified “Heart Like A Truck” in addition to award-winning collaborations with Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Jelly Roll (“Save Me”), and HARDY (“wait in the truck”).

Wilson has become a triple threat within entertainment as singer, songwriter and actor, making her acting debut in season 5 of Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone, Wilson will be returning for its final season to air later this year. Earlier this year, Wilson was inducted into The Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and recently wrote “Out of Oklahoma,” her original song for Universal’s blockbuster Twisters.

Beyond her artistry, Wilson’s on-stage performances triumph from sold-out shows across America, Australia and Europe to highly coveted music festivals Stagecoach, Lollapalooza, and Watershed. This fall, Wilson continues her “Country’s Cool Again” North American tour.