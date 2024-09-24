Eion Signs Deal to Deliver Carbon Removal Credits to Microsoft

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eion, a carbon removal company turning the proven science of enhanced rock weathering (ERW) into a scalable climate solution, today announced a contract to deliver 8,000 tons of permanent CO 2 removal to Microsoft. With a group of large farmers in the Mid-Atlantic, Eion will soon deploy olivine—a naturally occurring and abundant mineral the company has optimized to weather quickly—on farmland after the fall harvest. Every ton of carbon removed as part of the purchase will be verified through Eion’s patented direct measurement approach, in accordance with third-party standards and verifiers, and will be delivered over the course of five years.

Eion also announced it has closed $3 million in Series A extension funding from agricultural distributor Growmark, AgFunder, Ridgeline, Trailhead Capital, Overture Partners, Mercator Partners, Exelon Foundation, and others. The additional capital will be used to build on growing commercial traction, deliver against new contracts, and further invest in R&D. Through its partnership with Growmark, Eion has the network to access millions of acres across the US and is beginning to work with farmers in the Midwest to deploy rock weathering at a greater scale.

Collectively, the deal with Microsoft and capital infusion further validates the opportunity for ERW to become a meaningful climate solution and builds on recent company tailwinds:

In November 2023, Eion became the first enhanced weathering solution to deliver CO 2 removal to Stripe, a significant vote of confidence in its scientifically-rigorous approach.

removal to Stripe, a significant vote of confidence in its scientifically-rigorous approach. Also in November, Eion announced it secured guaranteed access to 500,000 tons of olivine annually from leading mineral solutions provider Sibelco—a critical supply linchpin to meeting its ambitious goal of removing 10 million tons of CO 2 each year starting in 2030.

each year starting in 2030. Recently, Eion was named a semifinalist in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Carbon Dioxide Removal Purchase Pilot Prize—a first-of-its-kind federal initiative to catalyze market growth for CO 2 removal technologies.

“A diverse coalition of stakeholders—from corporate offtakers, to companies looking to deploy climate solutions in their own supply chains, to federal agencies—are increasingly investing in the promise of enhanced weathering,” said Anastasia Pavlovic, CEO of Eion. “We’re excited to work with Microsoft to continue demonstrating the true potential of the category and add to ERW’s rapidly growing track record.”

Accelerating the Earth’s process of naturally mineralizing rocks to balance atmospheric carbon levels, Eion compresses what would otherwise take thousands of years into a timeline of several years. Olivine—legally approved for agricultural use for decades—is ideal for ERW because it absorbs a high rate of carbon, and its composition includes various trace elements that enable Eion to accurately measure CO 2 removal.

“Eion’s verification methodology, continuous monitoring of environmental conditions, and established history of successfully delivering carbon removal makes them stand apart in ERW,” said Brian Marrs, Senior Director, Energy Markets at Microsoft. “We look forward to supporting this important component within the ecosystem of proven climate solutions.”

“Understanding the opportunity we have to help make agriculture more sustainable drives us to support research and fund innovation through companies like Eion,” said Wade Mittelstadt, Growmark’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Eion's direct measurement process uses real-world data to account for how ERW works in the field. Using existing soil sampling practices and standard lab equipment and methods, Eion can uphold scientific rigor while continuously monitoring health and safety. Every soil sample taken by Eion is analyzed for the presence of trace elements, including nickel and chromium which are naturally present in agricultural soils, and benchmarked against the company’s safety guardrails. Informed by verified data and risk exposure models from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), these guardrails enable Eion to be a responsible land steward and trusted partner to farmers and rural communities.

About Eion

Eion is a carbon removal company responsibly scaling enhanced rock weathering (ERW) on agricultural lands. It holds an industry-first patent for directly measuring the carbon removed by mineral weathering in soils using immobile trace elements.

Combining scientific rigor with agricultural know-how, Eion fits into routine farming practices to unlock scale without compromising safety and rigor. That includes using olivine, a naturally abundant mineral that balances soil pH while efficiently absorbing carbon dioxide, and relying on routine soil samples and standard equipment to measure carbon removal and monitor soil conditions.

By working with the agricultural system, Eion is on track to deliver 10 million tons of permanent carbon removal annually starting in 2030 while creating stable jobs in rural communities. Eion is backed by AgFunder and Ridgeline and scientifically vetted by Stripe Climate. For more information, visit EionCarbon.com and follow on LinkedIn.