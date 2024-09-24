InvoiceCloud and Harris Systems & Software Celebrate 10-Year Alliance Serving Local Governments and Utilities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, a leading solution for digital bill payment services, and Systems & Software (S&S), a leading provider of utility management solutions and a Harris Computer subsidiary, announced significant customer milestones as a result of a 10-year collaboration. InvoiceCloud serves nearly 70% of System & Software’s local government and utility customers.

“Our integration with InvoiceCloud’s SaaS solution gives our utility customers the tools and support needed to provide their bill payers with easier, more intuitive self-service payment options,” said Julie Hextell, Executive VP of Systems & Software at Harris. “We’re not only helping our customers meet their bottom lines, but also helping exceed customer expectations by making the payment experience easier than ever for a diverse customer base whose comfort paying bills online varies dramatically.”

Key benefits of the strategic relationship have included helping many mutual local government utility customers:

Increase their Customer Satisfaction via modernized, easy-to-use payments that help make life easier for joint customers.

via modernized, easy-to-use payments that help make life easier for joint customers. Improve their Operational Efficiency via increased numbers of self-service including digital payment adoption, paperless enrollment, and AutoPay.

via increased numbers of self-service including digital payment adoption, paperless enrollment, and AutoPay. Increase their Employee Satisfaction via reduced manual processes and simplified internal workflows.

“At InvoiceCloud, our focus on accelerating on-time payments and lowering costs for billers is only possible by ensuring everyone can pay bills when and how they want,” said Kevin O’Brien, CEO of InvoiceCloud. “For nearly 10 years, we have partnered with S&S to drive digital adoption for utilities and deliver a best-in-class payment experience to a range of communities.”

Many InvoiceCloud and S&S customers, including those highlighted below, have seen significant increases in total digital adoption, paperless enrollment, and AutoPay adoption after going live on the InvoiceCloud – S&S integrated solution. Multiple utilities using the joint platform have also reported seeing an increase in on-time payments as a result of smart, dynamic communications and reductions in Days Sales Outstanding.

The following customer success stories illustrate the impact of the joint InvoiceCloud and S&S solution:

DeKalb County, GA In the first six months following a go-live with InvoiceCloud and S&S in January 2024, DeKalb County, GA saw 27% total digital adoption, a 127% increase in paperless enrollment, and a 73% increase in AutoPay adoption.

City of Nashville, Metro Water Services In the first 12 months following a go-live with InvoiceCloud and S&S in February 2023, the City of Nashville, Metro saw a 27% increase in digital adoption leading to 41% total adoption, and a 7X increase in AutoPay adoption.

Arlington Water Utilities Since going live with InvoiceCloud and S&S in July 2015, Arlington Water Utilities has seen 55% total digital adoption and achieved 43% paperless enrollment. In the past 24 months, they have also seen a 43% increase in AutoPay adoption.



About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud's SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About Systems & Software

Systems & Software, a subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), is a leading provider of cloud-based customer information systems (CIS) for utilities. With over 50 years of experience, Systems & Software offers a highly flexible and scalable suite of solutions managed by clients, partners or Systems & Software Managed Services. Serving electric, water, gas, and waste management utilities, Systems & Software is designed to evolve with industry standards, regulatory requirements and cybersecurity needs. Trusted by utilities across North America, Systems & Software focus on providing operational efficiencies and customer engagement for today's utility company and municipality. For more information, visit ssivt.com.