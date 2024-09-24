Arkadium Celebrates 23 Years with Record-Breaking Game Releases and Key Milestones Fueling Company Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arkadium today celebrates its 23rd anniversary as a leading browser-based game (BBG) company. Since its formation in 2001, the company has maintained itself as an independent game developer and now in 2024, as a publisher, underscoring its influence in the online gaming ecosystem. To commemorate this occasion, Arkadium is announcing eight new games joining their platform that span a variety of new and popular genres and is reflecting on a year of monumental success.

With these additions, a total of 17 games have launched in 2024 on Arkadium.com, to date, setting a new record for the company’s most games released within a year. The developer-first approach at Arkadium continues to foster a great foundation for success, as reflected by developers from over 26 countries across six continents. This achievement can be attributed to bold new initiatives unveiled over the past six months, including the “Arkadium for Developers” program, extensive publishing services, and the “Arkadium Publishing Fund 1” (APF1) for indie developers to join Arkadium.

The lineup of games on Arkadium.com scheduled to release by the end of Oct. include:

Crosswordling (developer: Joyglitch)

Cross Stitch Masters (developer: TAPCLAP)

Cooking Live (developer: Matryoshka)

Hexa Jigsaw Puzzle (developer: Playtouch)

MR RACER - Car Racing (developer: ChennaiGames Studio Private Ltd)

Mr. Runner X (developer: Zing Games)

Swipe City (developer: Ocean Studios)

Word Clash (developer: Ocean Studios)

While this year has already been record-breaking for games released on Arkadium.com, the platform is on course to launch more than 25 total titles by the end of 2024. Arkadium has also recorded the highest engagement numbers to date in 2024, with players spending up to 39 minutes on games across the various platforms, surpassing the previous highest, attained during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Arkadium has established more than 11 strategic partnerships across its network this year spanning diverse developers and global brands including Sony Pictures Television, Fremantle, YouTube, Mashable and more; adding to the 350+ total alliances combined over all 23 years.

Growth within the browser-based gaming category continues to drive Arkadium, as the company plans to reveal new initiatives and more partnerships in the coming months.

“Our 23rd year is a landmark for Arkadium,” said Kenny Rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder of Arkadium. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, and it’s a testament to our talented team, the support of our partners, and the millions of players who make up our passionate player community. But we’re just getting started—2024 will close with even more exciting developments. The potential for browser-based games has never been greater, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this movement.”

Arkadium’s journey has been defined by pivotal learnings and remarkable achievements, fueling its growth and evolution as a leader in the browser-based games industry. Key milestones include maintaining independence as a game company, expanding its global footprint with a new office in Portugal, earning repeated recognition as a Best Place to Work, successfully navigating two recessions, a global pandemic, and international conflicts. Throughout its journey, Arkadium has built strong strategic partnerships, released well-received games, expanded its user base, and maintained strong profitability every step of the way. The company has also championed charitable causes such as Right to Play and Second Wind Dreams, demonstrating its commitment to both innovation and social responsibility.

Arkadium continues to be committed to serving the needs of developers worldwide and will support bringing great BBGs to a global audience, as demonstrated through their work this past year. In April, the “Arkadium for Developers” program was established to provide an avenue for third-party developers to submit their titles for consideration of Arkadium’s distribution network, with an offer of an industry best 75% revenue sharing model. Shortly after, Arkadium launched third-party publishing resources, including marketing, user acquisition, promotions, analytics, monetization, and more. And most recently in August, the company launched its $1 million-dollar APF1 to support indie developers with funds and resources to bring their games to market while collaborating with a proven leader.

About Arkadium

Arkadium is the ultimate destination for browser-based games (BBGs) featuring hundreds of games including perennial favorites Mahjong Dimensions, Word Wipe, and Jewel Shuffle. With an active portfolio of 75 first party games, Arkadium titles are played by 18 million players monthly, resulting in 150 million unique game starts. Players enjoy games at Arkadium.com and also its wide distribution network including partnered sites USA Today, AARP, The Washington Post, Microsoft, and Mashable. Arkadium serves a global audience, with a majority of its players based in North America and over 18 years old.

Founded in 2001 by husband-and-wife team, Kenny Rosenblatt and Jessica Rovello, Arkadium makes games you can feel good about. Its mission is to create and curate quality browser-based games that can be enjoyed by grown-ups anywhere, anytime. The company is headquartered in New York with a studio in Portugal and has been recognized as a ‘Best Place to Work’ by Inc. Magazine, Ad Age, Crain’s New York, and more. To learn more, visit Arkadium.com or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.