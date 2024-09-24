NCCDP and AlzBetter Launch Online Continuing Education Offering

SPARTA, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) has partnered with AlzBetter to create a range of continuing education unit (CEU) courses focused on dementia care for nursing and other caregiving professionals. These courses are ANCC-accredited and cover a variety of dementia-related topics, including behavioral interventions, personalized care strategies, and complex cognitive condition management.

The 16 initial courses in the series are approved as continuing education content by the American Nurses credentialing center’s Commission on Accreditation with 8 CEU’s available. Pricing options include individual courses and bundles for NCCDP members and non-members, with certificates available upon completion. NCCDP members qualify for significant discounts on the program. These courses enhance skills and support career advancement in dementia care.

Visit nccdp.org/online-courses-and-ceus to find the courses that can help you be the best dementia care provider you can be.

About NCCDP

Founded in 2003, NCCDP is a leading provider of memory care education to the healthcare industry. NCCDP administers the Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) program, which is a globally recognized professional designation for nurses, activity professionals, administrators, and other healthcare providers. NCCDP serves assisted living communities, memory care neighborhoods, skilled nursing facilities, home care and hospice organizations, hospitals, and many other healthcare settings. NCCDP also offers a range of additional certifications and resources for families, first responders, correctional facility staff, and volunteers. The International Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (ICCDP) is a division of NCCDP that offers global dementia care certifications as well as training in the Montessori approach for dementia care.

About AlzBetter

Since 1989, the team at AlzBetter has been providing senior care support to families and health care organizations. AlzBetter’s award winning program is the most complete and innovative dementia care system aimed at helping people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia to live safely at home.