Saint Leo University Launches Cybersecurity Certification Program and Skills Courses, Beginning October 1

ST. LEO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For Tampa-based tech entrepreneur Arnie Bellini, cybersecurity is a mission —the need to secure digital information is crucial to the safety and success of the United States and the world.

Now Bellini is taking steps to ensure that more people have the skills to protect businesses, organizations, and the nation. With funding from Bellini, Saint Leo University is launching a new cybersecurity certification program and skills courses, beginning Tuesday, October 1.

Saint Leo University’s College of Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Data Science (CARDS) is partnering with ConnectWise founder Bellini and John Strand, owner of Black Hills Information Security, to offer this online, self-paced program. Dr. Edward Santiago, assistant professor of computer science at Saint Leo, will be the instructor.

The curriculum for the cybersecurity certification program includes three courses:

Security Operations Center Core Skills

Getting Started in Security

Introduction to Cyber Deception

Participants who complete each course will be awarded a digital badge while those who complete all three courses will earn a certificate. Register at www.saintleo.edu/cybersecurity.

Bellini also donated software to Saint Leo University to create an immersive cybersecurity lab for hands-on student learning. The new lab features simulation software for practicing digital attack prevention and will support both the cybersecurity certification program and the university's cybersecurity degree programs.

Those enrolled in the new online cybersecurity certification program in Saint Leo’s Skills Academy will engage in real-world scenarios through the advanced cybersecurity simulation tool and receive direct access to course facilitators through discussion boards.

The cost of the certification program (three courses) is $2,750. Cost for an individual skills course is $1,000. Each course takes approximately six hours to complete. Access to each course is available for up to six weeks.

Cyber ‘Help Wanted’, Training Needed

The National Security Agency (NSA) & Department of Homeland Security and its affiliated federal agencies have designated Saint Leo University as a National Center of Academic Excellence (NCAE) in Cybersecurity and certified that Saint Leo’s curriculum in cybersecurity meets or exceeds the requirements and standards expected of a leader in advancing cybersecurity education.

“The global cost of cybercrime is a staggering $8 trillion,” said Bellini, managing director of Bellini Capital. “Nation-states must defend their digital borders with the same urgency as their physical ones. We chose Saint Leo for this mission to significantly increase the number of cybersecurity professionals, given the university's strong reputation in cybersecurity training.”

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, in 2023 there were 3.5 million cybersecurity job vacancies, and the gap between demand and supply is expected to continue through at least 2025.

With that need in mind, Saint Leo University faculty will offer the structured cybersecurity certification program with the aid of Strand and Bellini’s expertise. “We want to equip security practitioners with affordable and accessible training,” said Dr. Derek Mohammed, dean of the College of CARDS.

Educational content will be aligned with CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association) and CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) certification.

The skills courses and cybersecurity certification program are intended for those with some prior knowledge of cybersecurity, but the program is practical. Individuals can “apply today, learn tomorrow,” Mohammed said.

“The Tampa Bay area is quickly becoming a cybersecurity hub of talent and innovation,” added Bellini. “Our collective efforts will provide a talent pipeline for the many Tampa Bay organizations working to eliminate cybercrime.”

Learn More

Saint Leo University’s cybersecurity certification program will begin October 1. To enroll, register at http://www.saintleo.edu/cybersecurity. For more information, email katie.chamberlain@saintleo.edu or call (352) 588-8857 or (352) 789-0042.

About Saint Leo University

Saint Leo University is a Catholic Benedictine university dedicated to helping learners of all backgrounds and ages gain the competence and courage to be more. Offering more than 60 degree programs to more than 14,190 students each year, the nonprofit university is known for providing a values-based education in the liberal arts tradition and a community of belonging for those who seek a greater purpose in life. Saint Leo is regionally accredited and offers a campus in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, regional education centers, and several online programs. The university is home to more than 104,000 alumni. Learn more at saintleo.edu.