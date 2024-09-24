Xactus Adds Thomas & Company to Employment Verification Waterfall

BROOMALL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xactus, a leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, today announced that it has added Thomas & Company’s Wage and Employment Verification service to its employment verification waterfall which resides on the company’s digital verification platform, Xactus360. This partnership with Thomas & Company will add tens of millions of records to its platform spanning various industries and including many Fortune 500 companies.

“Part of our role as a single source verification provider is ensuring that our lender customers have the convenience of accessing services from other vendors through a single, streamlined platform. Adding Thomas & Company is a prime example of Xactus’ commitment to continuously expanding our offerings and providing superior solutions,” said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus.

“Thomas & Company’s Wage and Employment Verification service acts as an extension to our client employers’ human resources and payroll teams. Partnering with Xactus and integrating with Xactus360 is another example of how our platform puts control into the borrower’s hands, allowing them to share the employment and wage information lenders need quickly, accurately, and securely,” said Nate Kenney, President of Thomas and Company

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability.

For more information, go to the company’s website xactus.com or follow the company’s LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xactus-llc/.

About Thomas & Company

Thomas & Company is a leading provider of value-added employer services and innovative solutions to support employee relations programs. The company is an industry leader in unemployment cost management, employment and wage verifications, and tax credit solutions, serving clients with unmatched expertise and dedication for 30 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Thomas & Company empowers organizations to navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their business objectives.

For more information about Thomas & Company, visit www.thomas-and-company.com or follow the company’s LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/thomas-and-company-inc/.