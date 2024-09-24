Spiceworks Announces the 17th Annual SpiceWorld Conference: The Ultimate IT Pro and Vendor Gathering, November 13-14, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiceworks Ziff Davis is thrilled to announce the 17th annual SpiceWorld on November 13th-14th, 2024, in Austin, Texas, at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center. Spiceworks, a trusted online IT community for almost twenty years, provides IT pros and sellers with news, research, services and tools connecting technology buyers and sellers. SpiceWorld 2024 is the premier in-person IT Conference to educate, motivate, and celebrate tech professionals by providing attendees with invaluable networking opportunities, technology and business insights, and hands-on time with the latest tech innovations and partners.

This year, attendees can ‘Level Up’ their IT game by engaging with peers, market experts, and industry leaders from top brands, including Dell Technologies, Auvik, Baramundi, NinjaOne, and Kaseya.

"SpiceWorld offers tech companies like Auvik a window into the day-to-day concerns of the IT pros who are on the front line of keeping companies running. Auvik believes in the Spiceworks Community because it is a forum for honest, unfiltered engagement that gives us valuable insights to help us approach our offerings more thoughtfully."

– Justin Ong, Director of Community and Brand at Auvik

As part of the agenda, Spiceworks is also pleased to share that Douglas Rushkoff, world-renowned visionary and futurist named one of the world’s 10 most influential thinkers by MIT, and Tarah Wheeler, one of America’s leading digital security veterans, will be taking the stage as Keynote Speakers.

SpiceWorld 2024 will showcase key IT topics hosted by Spiceworks and Aberdeen Research market experts, industry leaders, and members of the Spiceworks user community, including:

AI & Emerging Tech

Cloud & Infrastructure

Security

Software & Tools

IT Careers & Leadership

“SpiceWorld is by far the most useful IT conference I attend. This was my third year attending SpiceWorld, and each year, it gets better. The opportunities I get at SpiceWorld to meet other IT pros and meet with vendors to see the latest offerings are invaluable.”

–Jerry L., SpiceWorld Attendee, Director of IT for a mid-sized global accounting firm

About Spiceworks:

A part of Ziff Davis, Spiceworks is where IT pros and tech marketers intersect, creating a powerful ecosystem that drives tech problem-solving and marketing success. Our community of millions of IT professionals come to share expertise, stay in the know, get analyst insights and reports, and access our online IT software to track tickets, making us a trusted source for tech buyers, and decision-makers.

About Ziff Davis:

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health and wellness, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.