NationsBenefits® Partners with RedSail Technologies Bringing Advanced Member Care and Improved Efficiencies to Over 6000 Independent Pharmacies Nationwide

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits, the market leader in supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions, today announced a new partnership with RedSail Technologies, owner of PioneerRx, the industry’s leading pharmacy management software, to enable Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* at more than 6,000 independent pharmacies nationwide, offering greater access to approved pharmacy, wellness, and over-the-counter (OTC) products for members. BAS, NationsBenefits’ proprietary item restriction technology, serves as the core tech foundation for this integration.

Starting September 24th, health plan members can use their NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* to purchase approved pharmacy and wellness essentials and OTC items at PioneerRx-affiliated pharmacies. This integration aligns with NationsBenefits' mission to enhance member convenience and promote healthier living through cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions.

"We are excited to partner with RedSail Technologies and their extensive network of independent pharmacies," said Michael Parker, co-CEO of NationsBenefits. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to prioritizing convenience and accessibility by providing members with unparalleled access to OTC items, supplements, and general wellness essentials, through our extensive network of big box and independent retail stores, ensuring a seamless shopping experience that makes it easier for them to live healthier lives."

“Partnering with NationsBenefits offers members greater access to essential health and wellness products through our extensive network of independent pharmacies," said Josh Howland, President of Pharmacy Systems for RedSail Technologies. "This partnership not only enhances the convenience for health plan members, but also underscores our commitment to supporting independent pharmacies and the vital role they play in their communities."

The NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card* program provides health plan members with a personalized prepaid card that allows easy access to funds, distributed monthly, quarterly, or annually, to purchase eligible items and approved services. This initiative is part of NationsBenefits' broader strategy to empower members to make healthier choices and drive better health outcomes.

For more information about the collaboration with RedSail Technologies, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is a leading provider of supplemental benefits, fintech solutions, and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to deliver innovative healthcare solutions, data analytics for gap closure, and fintech services designed to drive growth, reduce costs, and enhance member satisfaction. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits enables health plans to offer impactful supplemental benefits that optimize member experiences and promote immediate health outcomes. This approach simplifies decision-making processes and expands access to benefit solutions, ultimately aiming to improve the quality of life of health plan members. For more information, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About RedSail Technologies

With 11,500 pharmacies reaching 8 million+ patients monthly, RedSail Technologies is the leader in pharmacy software and data solutions and services. Its mission is to build the country’s most clinically advanced and financially sustainable pharmacy network. Pharmacies in the RedSail Advantage® Network receive the integrated tools and connectivity needed for success, freeing them for patient care. RedSail Technologies’ customers include community, long-term care, outpatient, HME/DME, and specialty pharmacies alongside pharma, payer, and strategic industry partners. RedSail offer solutions for pharmacy operations, transactional and medical billing services, and patient engagement and education through brands PioneerRx®, Axys®, BestRx®, PowerLine®, TransactRx®, and QS/1®.

Disclaimer

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.