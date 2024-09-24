BlueBean Joins American Express Sync

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueBean Technologies Inc, a Business Payment Automation platform, today announced a new integration with American Express to offer US Business or Corporate Card Members additional ways to pay business purchases from its browser extension. To achieve this integration, BlueBean is participating in the American Express Sync Commercial Partner Program. Enrollment is required and fees to BlueBean may apply.

“We are teaming up with American Express to give our customers access to enhanced security, and cash flow management that come with using an American Express® virtual Card, alongside BlueBean Business Payment Automation solution” said Fabrice Saporito, CEO of BlueBean. “The integration helps us provide an elevated user experience and more value to our customers.”

BlueBean’s Business Payment Automation solution brings a consumer experience to business buying, empowering employees eliminating bureaucracy from purchase approval to accounting. Key components of the solution include:

Guide employees, freelancers and subcontractors to find and buy from the best suited approved or alternative suppliers

Enable employees, freelancers, and subcontractors to make payments on your behalf without sharing your physical Card

Automates approval for every virtual Card using BlueBean’s Sprout Ai limiting manual management approval to exceptions only

Each recipient of an on-demand virtual Card receives a unique 15-digit number, different from the underlying American Express Card funding account number

BlueBean’s integration with American Express allows Card Members to access virtual Card transaction data within BlueBean’s platform, reducing manual processes and improving reconciliation.

Customers of BlueBean enjoy increased employee engagement, better spending controls and significant reduction in invoice and expense claim handling.

To learn more, visit https://bluebean.ai/partner/amex/

ABOUT BLUEBEAN

Based in Boston and founded in 2023, BlueBean is a Business Payment Automation platform. The company was founded by procurement and finance experts and offers a consumer experience for business buying. To learn more, visit https://bluebean.ai/