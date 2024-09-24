CyberTrust Massachusetts and Immersive Labs Partner to Strengthen Statewide Resilience Against Cyber Attacks

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberTrust Massachusetts, a non-profit dedicated to driving accessible cybersecurity opportunities through a statewide consortium of businesses and colleges, and Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced a partnership to give CyberTrust Massachusetts members access to Immersive Labs’ cybersecurity skills development and training platform. The goal of the partnership is to help organizations, professionals, and students - including those in underserved communities - build measurable cyber capabilities and resilience against cyber threats.

Immersive Labs helps organizations be ready for cyber attacks through realistic cybersecurity exercising, drills, and training. The company’s tailored approach, featuring continuous assessment, real-time simulation, and hands-on exercises, ensures that cyber capabilities are not only developed but continuously refined to meet evolving threats. The company’s labs and training simulations will be integrated into the curriculum of CyberTrust Massachusetts academic and training institutions to drive hands-on learning and ensure that today’s learners are tomorrow’s skilled and ready workforce.

"This partnership with Immersive Labs directly contributes to our mission of increasing the cybersecurity posture of the Commonwealth’s municipalities and nonprofits, alongside small businesses, and more," said Peter Sherlock, President and CEO, CyberTrust Massachusetts. "Through our partnership with Immersive Labs, we are delivering unparalleled cyber range training environments that set a new standard for cybersecurity education and preparedness.”

How the Partnership Works and Key Benefits

Employers and community members can take advantage of this partnership by attending training across four established cyber range training centers in Massachusetts, including the Richard E Neal Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Springfield, Bridgewater State University, MassBay Community College, and Salem State University. Each location is responsible for building training programs (powered by Immersive Labs) that will offer students, existing professionals, and municipal audiences the chance to upskill on the latest technical threats, foster soft skills, and familiarize themselves with Incident Response (IR) plans and technical-to-executive escalation procedures.

High school students interested in exploring cybersecurity as a future career will also benefit from this added resource. The four locations will host a variety of content designed to offer a clear roadmap into the field of cybersecurity and its varied career pathways.

“As a company with offices in Boston, we are especially proud to partner with CyberTrust Massachusetts to give members the knowledge, skills, and judgment they need to protect the Commonwealth from threats,” said James Hadley, CEO and Founder, Immersive Labs. “We’re excited to join forces to drive lasting cyber workforce resilience.”

For more information about the partnership between Immersive Labs and CyberTrust Massachusetts, visit www.cybertrustmass.org.

About CyberTrust Massachusetts

CyberTrust Massachusetts is a new non-profit committed to growing and diversifying the cyber workforce, creating opportunities, and securing local entities. Leveraging state and federal startup funding, CyberTrust enhances cyber education programs with hands-on experiential learning—using a state-of-the-art Cyber Range and placing students in a live SOC that also serves local governments, nonprofits, and small businesses. To collaborate on this ambitious agenda, CyberTrust is forming a consortium of committed companies and colleges—anchored in community colleges and state universities, where programs can best reach underrepresented groups. More information is available at www.cybertrustmass.org and info@cybertrustmass.org.

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, empowers your entire organization to effectively prevent and respond to cyber threats. Our tailored approach continuously assesses, builds, and proves your cyber capabilities, relevant to individual roles, while keeping your team ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the impact of AI as both a threat and opportunity. We have a relentless focus on evidence, giving you unparalleled visibility into your organization’s cyber resilience. With a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and your entire workforce, Immersive Labs helps you take a unified approach to cyber resilience.

Immersive Labs is trusted by the world’s largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.