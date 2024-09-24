Loews Miami Beach Hotel Selects ROH to Increase Booking Conversions, Improve Cross-Department Visibility and Reduce Aging AR

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform designed to help hotels increase profitability, today announced that Loews Miami Beach Hotel, an iconic hotel with an enviable oceanfront location, has selected ROH to streamline operations and empower its sales and finance team. With ROH, these teams gain visibility into critical aspects of the entire payment journey of contracted bookings and the tools to seamlessly take action, directly impacting the hotel’s bottom line.

“Legacy systems have been the foundational technology innovators in the hospitality industry, and while these systems remain essential, the rapid pace of change has created gaps. As a result, sales and finance teams are now being forced to manually bridge these gaps, leading to inefficient and costly payment management processes,” said Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder of ROH. “Loews Miami Beach Hotel, with 65,000 square feet of flexible function space, including 21 meeting rooms, hosts events for groups from 10 to 1,000 guests. With such high demand, teams are constantly working to ensure contracts are complete, invoices are paid and so much more. We built ROH, not only to increase profitability for properties, but to ease the workload of these dedicated service professionals by providing the tools they need to gain visibility into contracted bookings and streamline the payment process. It’s incredibly rewarding to have prestigious properties like Loews Miami Beach Hotel trust ROH, knowing that our technology meets their needs and will exceed expectations with increased revenue.”

ROH is empowering sales and finance teams at Loews Miami Beach Hotel with:

The ability to quickly send and convert short-team contracted bookings in one custom branded digital experience that includes the contract, card on file authorization and the deposit invoice

Improved visibility into the payment journey, enabling sales to work in partnership with the credit coordinating team

Management tools that include real-time updates into bookings to track and reconcile invoices seamlessly and reduce aging AR

An iconic hotel located in the heart of South Beach, Loews Miami Beach Hotel offers an unbeatable location combined with world-class amenities, 65,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space and nearly 800 hotel rooms to ensure that each meeting will be exceptional. With sweeping ocean views out the back and a vibrant cityscape out front Loews Miami Beach Hotel provides stunning backdrops to any gathering, whether it’s an annual meeting or a professional meet-and-mingle over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

If you’re interested in learning more about how ROH can unlock profitability for your hotels, please email: sales@roh.co

About ROH

ROH is the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform that optimizes the sales and finance teams, unlocking profitability for hotels. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands. ROH’s leading technology, automation and workflow tools unlock productivity for hotel operators by enabling them to effortlessly manage sales, payments and finances all in one place.

Developed by industry leaders, ROH has established relationships with leading hospitality brands collectively managing over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV), including Loews Hotels & Resorts, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality.

ROH is quickly becoming the system of record for forward-thinking hospitality groups as they optimize sales and finance operations and is proudly backed by investors including Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.