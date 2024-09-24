KAY Jewelers Announces Modernized Brand Evolution for the Next Generation of Consumers

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, KAY Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced an exciting new chapter in the brand’s history, kicking off a brand evolution that invites the next generation of consumers to celebrate their one-of-a-kind relationships in personal, playful and vibrant ways.

For over 100 years, KAY has helped millions of people express their love through jewelry that symbolizes the most meaningful moments and milestones in their lives. Throughout that time, relationships, whether romantic, familial or platonic, have continued to evolve and KAY Jewelers is committed to evolving with them. Kicked off by a fresh, all-new creative campaign in September, KAY will focus on showcasing real, authentic love and how people truly experience it in their day-to-day lives.

“Love is beautiful and magical but can be messy and unpredictable – it’s a winding path with twists and turns unique to each customer’s story,” said KAY Jewelers President, Bill Brace. “That authenticity and rawness are the elements that KAY is celebrating in our brand evolution. Whether consumers visit one of our redesigned stores, browse our fresh, new styles online, collaborate with our jewelry experts to create customized jewelry, or experience our new creative campaign, we hope they see themselves and their genuine love stories in our brand. We’ve always been a jewelry brand for everyone, but we want to be the jewelry brand for you and your unique love stories.”

In addition to the new creative campaign, KAY Jewelers will reinvigorate its retail store footprint throughout 2024 and into 2025, giving consumers an elevated and engaging shopping experience for more than 20,000 shoppers that visit store locations annually. The new design has been carefully crafted to create a comfortable, perfect setting for exploration, with thoughtfully integrated technology that helps deliver a personalized experience. A dedicated Customization and Collaboration area will provide a personal, full-service experience and is fit to host wedding parties, friend groups and any other consumers looking to create memories that last.

KAY Jewelers has evolved by expanding its product range beyond classic jewelry. The new STUDIO BY KAY Collection introduces over 30 styles, including stackable rings and trendy hoop earrings, offering fresh, luxurious designs that enhance everyday looks.

The STUDIO BY KAY collection will launch online at KAY.com and at select KAY stores on October 28. Prices range from $199.99 - $2,199.99. For more information on KAY Jewelers, please visit KAY.com.

ABOUT KAY JEWELERS:

For over 100 years, KAY has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY is America’s #1 jewelry retailer and the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information, visit www.KAY.com.