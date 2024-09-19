Excelerate Energy Improves FSRU Operations with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions Reliquefaction Retrofit Project

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (the “Company” or “Excelerate”) has entered into an agreement with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, to purchase a reliquefaction system for retrofit installation onboard one of Excelerate’s floating storage regasification units (FSRUs). The equipment will be available to be installed on any of Excelerate’s existing vessels based on customer demand or for prospective LNG projects. The retrofit project will improve the environmental footprint of Excelerate’s FSRU operations by reliquefying boil-off gas and returning it back to the cargo tanks, thus reducing emissions and saving cargo at the same time. The system is also fitted with the latest technology and features to minimize maintenance and operational costs.

“We are committed to reducing the environmental footprint in all our operations, and this project is a substantial part of that commitment. We are very pleased to partner up with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions for this project, as their unmatched experience in reliquefaction systems, state-of-the-art technology, and all-round project engineering capabilities make them the ideal partner for us,” said David Liner, COO at Excelerate Energy.

“As a market leader in types of cryogenic gas applications, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has demonstrated to the market for many years that we have the technology to contribute to greener shipping operations. We are, of course, very proud to be partnering with an industry-leader such as Excelerate Energy, which is a strong testament to our capabilities in delivering quality, commercial value and environmental benefits to our clients,” commented Walter Reggente, VP Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Delivery of the Wärtsilä reliquefaction system is scheduled for early 2026.

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Helsinki, London, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit https://www.excelerateenergy.com.