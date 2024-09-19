Lewis County, Washington, Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Assessment & Tax Suite

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TYL) announced that it has signed an agreement with Lewis County, Washington, for its Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution.

Tyler’s Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution is a comprehensive solution for assessment administration, computer-assisted mass appraisal, and tax billing and collections. It is utilized by jurisdictions in 26 states, seven Canadian provinces, and the Bahamas.

“Lewis County is pleased to select Tyler’s solution, which will not only streamline administrative tasks for our staff but will also bring an enhanced level of transparency to our community,” said Lewis County Assessor Ross Nielson. “We also plan to enhance our public-facing portal to better serve our more than 86,000 residents.”

This system will replace a 30-year-old legacy solution that is expensive and difficult to support. The county is currently using two separate systems, one in the Assessor’s office and one in the Treasurer’s office. The new integrated system, provided by Tyler, will be a modern, cloud-based solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). It will analyze data and help create fair valuations after residential and commercial properties are assessed.

Additional expected benefits of Tyler’s Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution include:

Expanded functionality to improve efficiencies in both offices, reducing the need for data re-entry and streamlining administrative tasks

Includes the opportunity for the public to interact with the county offices online using a smartphone or laptop

The enhancement of its public-facing portal providing expanded services to residents

“We are excited to bring our comprehensive solution to Lewis County and help them deliver a fair and equitable assessment for their residents,” stated Mark Hawkins, president of Tyler’s Property & Recording Division. “With Tyler’s help, Lewis County will significantly improve the efficiency in both the Assessor’s office and the Treasurer’s office.”

Lewis County is located just south of the state capital of Olympia. As of 2023, Lewis County has approximately 86,000 residents.

