Carbon Direct Serves as Strategic Adviser to 1PointFive in Department of Energy Direct Air Capture Award

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Direct today announced that it was named as a strategic adviser to 1PointFive for its South Texas DAC Hub application, which was recently awarded a Phase 2 grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hubs program. Carbon Direct was selected by 1PointFive to provide community benefits planning, life cycle assessments, and stakeholder engagement for the South Texas project.

“1PointFive has demonstrated a commitment to developing high-quality Direct Air Capture projects that meet rigorous scientific standards and deliver meaningful benefits to the communities where they are developed,” said A.J. Simon, Director of Industrial Decarbonization, Carbon Direct. “Through our continued collaboration, we look forward to helping 1PointFive accelerate climate benefit with projects that bring Direct Air Capture to scale while delivering community, economic and environmental benefits.”

In August 2023, 1PointFive announced that it was selected to enter award negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) for funding to develop a DAC hub in South Texas. On Thursday, September 12, the Department of Energy and 1PointFive announced that the company had been granted the award and is moving forward with Phase 2 of detailed planning and facility design. 1PointFive will continue to collaborate with Carbon Direct as it demonstrates the ability of DAC hubs to provide regional economic, environmental, and social benefits through its community benefits plan designed to further equity, justice, and quality job creation.

“As we work to develop commercial scale Direct Air Capture to help the climate, we are also engaged with communities near our projects to ensure they benefit from our presence,” said Michael Avery, President of 1PointFive. “In South Texas, we’ve established relationships with numerous local stakeholders through our Community Benefits Plan, which is focused on providing opportunities for local hiring, workforce development and educational initiatives.”

This is the Department of Energy’s largest investment in engineered carbon removal in history, and will fund the development, design, and feasibility study for DAC hub projects across the United States.

Carbon Direct helps organizations go from climate goal to climate action. We combine technology with deep expertise in climate science, policy, and carbon markets to deliver carbon emission footprints, actionable reduction strategies, and high-quality carbon dioxide removal.

