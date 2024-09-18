Standard Solar Completes Ground-Mounted Solar Array to Power Lake County’s Central Permit Facility

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Solar, a leading commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, today announced construction is complete on its first project in Illinois—a 1 megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar array on Lake County’s Central Permit Facility (CPF) in Libertyville, Illinois.

The array, developed with WCP Solar, will power the CPF facility with clean, renewable energy and contribute to the county’s long-term sustainability goals.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the array was held yesterday. Community leaders, project partners and public members attended the event, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing renewable energy initiatives.

“Great partnerships lead to great projects, and our collaboration with WCP Solar and Lake County exemplifies that,” said Harry Benson, Director of Business Development for Standard Solar. “This installation helps Lake County achieve its clean energy goals and reflects Standard Solar’s broader commitment to expanding renewable energy across Illinois. We’re eager to build on this momentum and bring more impactful projects to Lake County and the great state of Illinois.”

Once operational at the end of this year, the system is projected to generate approximately 1,452,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of clean energy annually and help lower carbon emissions and reduce the county’s energy costs. This achievement brings Lake County one step closer to achieving its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for government operations, fulfilling a resolution passed by the Lake County Board in 2020.

“By adopting solar power, we’re not only showcasing our dedication to combating climate change through the expansion of renewable energy and the decarbonization of our local energy sector, but we’re also achieving significant cost savings for Lake County,” said Sandy Hart, Lake County Board Chair. “Our partnership with Standard Solar represents a meaningful step forward, both environmentally and economically.”

“It is extremely gratifying to partner with Lake County and Standard Solar in the development of this exciting solar project,” said Dr Everton Walters, President of WCP Solar. “Helping the community of Lake County to reduce its demand on fossil fuel while being a leader in the renewable energy space is tremendously encouraging.”

The Illinois solar market has been growing rapidly, driven by state policies and incentives designed to expand renewable energy statewide. Illinois’ goal is to have 25% of its energy come from renewable sources by 2025, with solar playing an essential role in reaching that goal. In addition, Illinois ranks in the Top 15 states for solar growth potential, with more than 500 megawatts of solar capacity installed.

“This supportive regulatory environment and financial incentives, supported by strong commitments from local governments and communities, create a favorable environment for further solar developments,” Benson added.

Editor’s note: Photos here.

