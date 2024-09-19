Hill Physicians Medical Group Partners With MarinHealth and Expands Into Marin and Sonoma Counties

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marin and Sonoma residents have a new option when selecting their HMO network during open enrollment this year: Hill Physicians Medical Group. Hill Physicians has partnered with MarinHealth Medical Center and UCSF Health to provide access to HMO plans and Hill Physicians’ extensive physician network to Marin and Sonoma County residents.

With this partnership, Hill Physicians members across fourteen Northern California counties can now receive care at MarinHealth Medical Center, the only full-service, state-of-the-art hospital in Marin County, and access over 300 additional physicians at 59 MarinHealth Medical Network | UCSF Health clinic locations in Marin and Sonoma counties.

Hill Physicians has also partnered with many independent practices in Marin and Sonoma County to provide a comprehensive and diverse network in each county. Hill Physicians has agreements with many health plans in Marin today.

“For over 40 years, Hill Physicians has provided high-quality healthcare across Northern California. Our partnership with MarinHealth and our expansion into Marin and Sonoma Counties reflect our ongoing dedication to meeting the needs of our communities. We are excited to offer a broader network of physicians and enhance health outcomes for residents in these areas,” says David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians Medical Group.

“We look forward to working with Hill Physicians Medical Group to help make world-class care more accessible to residents in the North Bay. Our mission is to extend access to the highest quality care patients want and deserve,” commented CEO of MarinHealth David Klein, MD, MBA.

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent practice association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of nearly 6,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 14 counties spanning Sacramento, Stockton, and San Francisco Bay. Comprehensive case management programs targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by the Integrated Healthcare Association and America’s Physician Groups.

About MarinHealth

MarinHealth is an integrated healthcare enterprise with deep roots in the North Bay. With a world-class physician and clinical team, an ever-expanding network of clinics, and a new state-of-the-art hospital, MarinHealth stops at nothing to help patients achieve their best health. MarinHealth is comprised of MarinHealth Medical Center, a 327-bed hospital located in the heart of Marin since 1952, the MarinHealth Medical Network with 59 primary care and specialty clinics located in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, and the MarinHealth Foundation. A long-time partnership with UCSF Health expands MarinHealth’s world-class capabilities and its portfolio of services to serve more of our North Bay community in new and better ways. For more information, visit MyMarinHealth.org.