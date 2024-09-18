Nacha Announces Sardine as Preferred Partner

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha’s newest Preferred Partner is Sardine, a leader in fraud and compliance solutions. Sardine joins a select group of organizations as a Nacha Preferred Partner in the categories of Compliance, Fraud Monitoring, and Risk and Fraud Prevention.

“Strengthening risk management and combating fraud continue to be top priorities for Nacha and ACH Network participants,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Sardine as a Nacha Preferred Partner.”

Sardine validates accounts for customers using both traditional signals, such as account holder name matching and balance, and its behavioral biometrics, which look at things such as copy/paste of customer personal information, or if the device is being operated with remote software. Additionally, Sardine offers compliance services including transaction monitoring for anti-money laundering and sanctions screening.

“As a leading provider of fraud and compliance solutions, partnering with Nacha helps us bring our advanced, real-time fraud prevention technologies to more of the payments industry,” said Soups Ranjan, CEO and Co-Founder of Sardine. “By working together on innovative solutions, we can tackle the complex risks from AI-driven scams and authorized push payment fraud. Our platform not only handles real-time transaction monitoring but also protects the entire customer lifecycle, ensuring the integrity of the ACH Network.”

Nacha has a robust lineup of Preferred Partners in seven categories. To learn more about the Nacha Preferred Partner program visit our website: https://www.nacha.org/preferred-partners.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 31.5 billion ACH Network payments made in 2023, valued at $80.1 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Sardine

Sardine offers a unified platform for fraud prevention and BSA/AML compliance. Trusted by over 300 enterprise customers across banking, fintech, ecommerce, and online marketplaces, Sardine provides comprehensive solutions for fraud and AML transaction monitoring, identity verification, account validation, account takeover protection, and advanced bot detection. Sardine continuously monitors every stage of the customer lifecycle – from onboarding to payments and logins – to protect businesses and customers from fraud and scams. By capturing proprietary device and behavior data for every customer session, enriching it with information from over 40 leading vendors, and applying custom machine learning models, Sardine can predict and stop fraud before it happens. In 2023, Sardine was recognized on Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Companies list and was named one of LinkedIn’s Top 20 Startups. For more information, visit https://sardine.ai.