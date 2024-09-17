Monarch Expands Partnership with Intapp to Streamline Client Services

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monarch, a provider of implementation and customer success services for leading financial service CRM and SaaS platforms, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Intapp, a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals in advisory, legal, and capital markets firms. The enhanced partnership now includes direct-to-customer and subcontract opportunities, which enable Monarch to assist new and existing Intapp DealCloud customers with onboarding and configuration services to optimize workflow and platform performance.

Monarch initially established its leadership in DealCloud services by completing more than 1,800 successful projects as an in-house staff augmentation partner, operating under both the Core10 and Monarch names. These projects spanned integrations, implementations, post-go-live support, rebuilds, revamps and data migrations. The expanded partnership builds on this foundation of in-house expertise, allowing Monarch to apply its deep platform knowledge and deliver the full promise of DealCloud technology directly to clients and as a subcontractor.

Monarch specializes in configuring DealCloud software and offers expertise to train customer teams on maximizing platform value for their operations. By working with Monarch, new and established DealCloud customers can accelerate the implementation process, streamline data migration and access ongoing maintenance support to unlock the platform’s full potential.

Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp, said, “Partnering with Monarch has been instrumental in optimizing our customer adoption process. Monarch has allowed us to implement and onboard new customers quickly and with a level of professionalism that ensures success.”

“For customers invested in a powerful platform like Intapp DealCloud, an effective adoption strategy is critical to ensure success,” said Lee Farabaugh, President of Monarch. “Our team is dedicated to helping customers maximize the use of Intapp Dealcloud by taking a data-centric approach to optimize the impact to their business operations. We are also excited to help the Intapp team streamline its customer onboarding, capture more revenue and enhance their capacity to focus on growth and innovation.”

Monarch serves as a trusted partner in software onboarding and configuration expertise. The company’s implementation experts specialize in crafting and configuring tailored workflows for end users of CRM and SaaS platforms. Monarch also provides project-based services for its portfolio of platforms, including custom integrations, maintenance support and consulting.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Monarch

Monarch, a division of Core10, provides implementation and customer success services for leading financial service CRM and SaaS platforms. The company streamlines the software adoption process for SaaS businesses to onboard customers faster, to keep customers longer and generate more revenue. Monarch’s Hereshore® alternative to offshoring keeps tech jobs in mid-sized North American communities. For more information, visit monarchpsg.io and connect with us on LinkedIn.