Factual Data Announces New Integration Capabilities Via Tavant

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factual Data®, a leading provider of credit and verification services to the lending industry, today announced it is working with Tavant, a leading digital products and services company, to make Factual Data Pre-Qualification Credit Reports accessible within a multitude of new loan origination systems, facilitated by Tavant’s FinConnect platform.

This integration will allow Factual Data customers to set up access to Pre-Qualification Credit Reports using digital platforms that are not directly integrated with Factual Data.

“We are committed to investing in technology that makes it easier and more seamless for our customers to do their jobs,” said Reno D’Water, President at Factual Data. “Tavant’s FinConnect platform will allow lenders to more efficiently connect with the data they need.”

FinConnect is an integration platform that enables a total digital mortgage experience for borrowers and connects the internal and external systems within the mortgage lending ecosystem for lenders.

“We are excited to partner with Factual Data, one of the leaders in mortgage Pre-Qualification Credit Reports, to offer FinConnect to their customers,” said Hassan Rashid, Chief Revenue Officer at Tavant. “This technology is cutting-edge and can help streamline the process for lenders across the U.S.”

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs more than 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

About Factual Data

Factual Data, a Leader in Mortgage Credit Reports, specializes in consumer credit reports, automation-driven workflow solutions, and verification services for lenders. Dedicated to the mission of Helping Lenders Expand Homeownership, Factual Data operates a proprietary platform offering flexibility, efficiency, and ample integrations with leading LOS and POS interfaces. For more information, please visit www.factualdata.com or follow us on social media at LinkedIn.