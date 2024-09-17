Consensus Cloud Solutions and Olah Healthcare Technology Announce Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) a global leader of digital cloud fax technology and trusted provider of interoperability solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Olah Healthcare Technology, a leader in legacy data archiving services and solutions.

This collaboration unites two industry leaders with a shared goal of simplifying the transition from outdated legacy systems to modern, cloud-based technology. Olah will empower its healthcare customers to migrate from inefficient on-premise faxing to Consensus' leading cloud fax platform, eFax Corporate®, enabling a more streamlined and compliant data retention strategy. This mutually beneficial partnership not only strengthens Consensus’ position as a trusted provider of cloud fax for healthcare but also offers expanded market reach, heightened brand visibility, and new revenue opportunities for both organizations.

eFax Corporate is a highly secure, reliable, and low-cost alternative to traditional fax machines and can be easily integrated into existing applications and workflows. Olah helps its customers decommission and consolidate outdated systems in favor of a cloud-based data archiving solution. Simultaneously migrating its customers to eFax Corporate during this transition facilitates the incorporation of faxed data into a health system's comprehensive data archiving platform.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Consensus to offer our customers a streamlined transition from on-premise faxing to a cloud-based solution that supports seamless, simple, and secure fax archiving,” said Chad Hill, Chief Executive Officer at Olah Healthcare Technology. “This collaboration enables us to maximize cost-savings for our users while enhancing overall data management and accessibility.”

Bill French, Senior Director of Partnerships at Consensus adds, “This exciting partnership presents a significant avenue for growth as we introduce eFax to Olah’s extensive healthcare customer base. Fax communication continues to be a vital means of exchanging patient information, however, organizations still utilizing on-premise and paper-based fax solutions don’t have an efficient way to store or access that data. By combining our secure cloud faxing solution with Olah’s expertise in data archiving, healthcare organizations can further streamline their workflows, improve interoperability, and ensure robust data security.”

For more information, please visit consensus.com and olahht.com.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a global leader in digital cloud fax technology. With over 25 years of success with eFax® at its core, the company has evolved to be a trusted provider of interoperability solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence and secure data exchange to transform digital information, automate critical workflows, and maximize operational efficiencies. Consensus maintains industry-leading compliance standards, making it a preferred partner for heavily regulated industries including healthcare, the public sector, financial services, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com.

About Olah Healthcare Technology

Olah makes it easy for healthcare systems and hospitals to let go of old applications without letting go of the critical information inside them. Olah’s modern enterprise archiving solution (EAS™) can move just one or all critical legacy systems at once using lift-and-shift technology that preserves data integrity and vital access. Olah’s solution works for any system, from EMRs to business systems, patient records to finance. For more information, visit olahht.com.