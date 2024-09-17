ASSA & Cognia Partner to Train & Supercharge School Superintendents

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognia®, the global nonprofit dedicated to helping education institutions grow learners, educators, and leaders, and AASA, The Superintendents Association, announced today an agreement to make comprehensive leadership support and innovative professional learning via the Leadership Circle available to cohorts of educational leaders throughout the country. The partnership will enable leaders who are members of AASA to participate in ongoing engagement, collective problem-solving, and development, with a professional community of peers providing just-in-time support matched to the specific challenges they face every day.

“AASA is excited to join forces with Cognia and expand upon our deep bench of timely supports for school leaders,” said Dr. David Shuler, executive director of AASA. “By pooling resources and expertise, this collaboration aims to supercharge how leaders are prepared and supported, ultimately reshaping the education landscape for the benefit of all children.”

“Aspiring and current superintendents will have access to unique resources, networking, collaborative problem-solving opportunities, and cohort-based coaching to address leadership challenges in real time,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia.

The partnership expands access for AASA members and educators to ongoing expert counsel, enabling them to continue to grow in their careers by taking part in the numerous leadership development and support programs that are part of Cognia’s Leadership Circle improvement services. As part of the new agreement, cohorts of AASA members will be invited to participate in the Leadership Circle, year-round including:

where participants submit leadership problems to get honest, expert feedback and collectively develop pragmatic solutions with an online or in-person gathering of school leaders from around the country; Leader Chat, a weekly podcast with education and business leaders and relevant video content to keep current with new trends, research, strategies, and innovative work and progress made via AASA professional subgroups;

a private and interactive online professional learning meeting space for leaders to find content created and engage with one another and Leadership Circle team of Ambassadors. In-Person Summits convening leaders at Cognia’s metro Atlanta headquarters in a facility designed for just this purpose— targeted learning experiences to provide safe spaces for leaders to discuss relevant topics, participate in small group gatherings, network, and hone their individual leadership skills.

Existing Cognia Leadership Circle and network members will have access to more leaders with similar challenges, responsibilities, and institution types with whom to collaborate, network, and problem-solve with job-alike peers. “Together, AASA and Cognia are poised to make a lasting and positive impact on the future of school district leadership,” said Dr. Jeff Rose, a former three-time superintendent in Oregon and most recently in Fulton County, Georgia, who is Cognia’s senior vice president for leadership development.

District leaders seeking more information should contact the Leadership Circle team, via email at LeadershipCircle@Cognia.org.

About AASA

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world. AASA’s mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education. For more information, visit www.aasa.org.

About Cognia

Cognia® is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping schools and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Learn more at Cognia.org.