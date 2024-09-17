Recruit Rooster Wins Gold in the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards for Video Production

From the French Quarter to The National World War II Museum, DEAMcon24 in New Orleans proved to leave attendees with a lasting impression from start to finish.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MUSE Creative Awards and Design Awards proudly announced its 2024 winners, with over 8,700 global entries setting the standard for creativity and design excellence. This year, Recruit Rooster earned the coveted Gold Award in the Video - Event category for their DEAMcon24 recap video, marking their sixth MUSE Award win.

The award-winning project, produced by Recruit Rooster’s Jordan Hester and Sierra Sieracki for DirectEmployers Association, exemplified both creativity and rapid post-production, securing its place among the best in the industry. DEAMcon is an annual gathering of HR professionals, featuring inspiring speakers, standout presentations, and practitioner-led workshops. Attendees also enjoy a curated menu, networking events, and more, providing extensive video and photo content for capture. Thanks to Recruit Rooster's quick turnaround, the highlight reel was screened live for attendees on the final day of the conference.

“Each year, DEAMcon challenges us to push our creative boundaries in video and photography,” said Jordan Hester, Creative Manager at Recruit Rooster. “Our team works round the clock to capture content during every session of DirectEmployers Association’s three-day conference, including off-site and networking events. After a few late nights of post-production editing, it’s incredibly rewarding to see the attendees' reactions to the highlight reel on the final day.”

A panel of 78 renowned experts from 25 countries, representing leaders in their fields, evaluated the entries with meticulous care. The blind judging process ensured fairness and integrity, allowing each submission to be assessed solely on its merits.

Recruit Rooster’s Creative Services team elevates employers' talent acquisition strategies through custom video and photo content tailored for career sites. To learn more about their award-winning services, visit recruitrooster.com/recruitment-video.

Recruit Rooster is a dynamic collective of creative visionaries, seasoned recruiters, and savvy marketers dedicated to revolutionizing your recruitment strategy. They specialize in streamlining the talent acquisition process through custom career sites and innovative technology, ensuring a seamless experience for both candidates and employers. Recruit Rooster goes above and beyond to offer services such as full career site branding, photography, videography, veteran hiring tools, accessibility testing, Talent Engage Recruitment Software, and Talent Attract Video, a new video platform that empowers employees to record their own testimonial videos through an easy-to-use app. Learn more about Recruit Rooster’s recruitment marketing products and services by visiting https://recruitrooster.com/.