Enventure Global Technology Awarded Contract to Design and Supply Expandable Liner Hangers by Independent Oil & Gas Company

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enventure Global Technology, Inc. (Enventure), the leading provider of solid expandable tubulars to the energy industry, is excited to announce that it has been awarded a significant product and service contract by a U.S.-based Independent Oil & Gas Operator for its international operations in Africa.

As part of the agreement, Enventure will design, supply, and install two sizes of its Expandable Liner Hangers to hang conventional liners, in addition to installing its ESET expandable drilling liner. This engagement will enhance the operator’s development program by allowing them to drill to the planned target depth while maintaining the optimum completion size and reducing environmental impact.

“ We are thrilled to be a partner on this significant project,” said Brandon Hoff, Deputy Executive Chairman of Enventure. “ This contract not only reflects the confidence the customer has in our expertise but also underscores our capability to deliver new liner hanger designs into an established market segment. We are eager to contribute to the success of this project and anticipate a long and fruitful collaboration.”

This award strengthens Enventure’s position as it enters the liner hanger market for conventional liners with its long-established solid expandable tubular technology.

“ This represents a major milestone in the company’s growth trajectory. With our cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability, Enventure is set to establish new standards in the well construction sector,” said Colin Burnett, Executive Chairman of Enventure.

About Enventure

Houston-based Enventure Global Technology, Inc., the world’s leading provider of solid expandable solutions for the energy industry, innovated the technology for expanding pipe-in-pipe in 1998. Enventure supports the evolving needs of the energy industry with a focus on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.