The Rohatyn Group Completes the Sale of Colombian Company Confipetrol S.A.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Rohatyn Group (“TRG”), a global asset manager specializing in emerging markets and real assets, today announced the sale of Confipetrol S.A.S. (“Confipetrol”), a leading provider of maintenance engineering services, to a prominent industrial and engineering group in Mexico.

Based in Colombia, Confipetrol offers integrated operations and maintenance engineering services that enable clients to optimize the lifecycle of their mission-critical industrial facilities and productive assets, delivering reduced operating costs, improving asset availability and performance, and extending asset life. Confipetrol supports a broad base of blue-chip clients across multiple sectors including oil & gas, mining, energy, and the general industrial and manufacturing segments.

TRG Partner Roberto Chute said, “ The funding and strategic guidance provided by TRG helped Confipetrol grow and diversify its business by attracting new clients, broadening its service capabilities, and expanding regionally in Latin America, both organically and through acquisitions. The company’s focus on key productive sectors, its strong management team, and TRG’s strategic direction enabled it to grow consistently despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and by periods of macro and political volatility.”

TRG Partner and Head of Private Markets, Miguel Gutierrez, added, “ This transaction highlights TRG’s ability to identify sectors in Latin America with strong, long-term underlying growth drivers and is a testament to our philosophy and hands-on approach to emerging markets private equity. We invest in local companies with significant growth potential in their home markets to create regional champions. At the same time, we actively manage the political and foreign exchange volatility that is prevalent in some of these markets. We maintain a positive outlook for private investment in Latin America and believe there are several sectors with strong growth dynamics where we can continue to generate business impact and attractive opportunities for our investors.”

About TRG

Founded in 2002, TRG specializes in emerging markets and real assets. Headquartered in New York, the firm is comprised of ~160 professionals based in 16 countries across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Oceania. Specializing in late-stage growth and capital buyouts, TRG’s regionally focused Private Equity teams generally pursue mid-market opportunities across various sectors in Latin America, Emerging Europe, India, and Africa. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com.