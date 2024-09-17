PhillyLiving to Promote and sell the New Construction Project, Wynnefield Heights Square

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Noah Ostroff of PhillyLiving is proud to announce a partnership in the development and promotion of a new construction gated community called Wynnefield Heights Square. The site is located in the Wynnefield Heights neighborhood of Philadelphia at 4050 Conshohocken Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131.

The project will feature 27 townhomes with garage parking and 142 condos. Noah Ostroff and his real estate team, PhillyLiving, from Keller Williams Empower, will manage sales and marketing of the project. Pre-sale opportunities will begin in the fall of 2024, and inquiries are being received at www.wynnefieldheightssquare.com.

“We are thrilled to be selling the homes in this transformative project. Wynnefield Heights Square will offer residents the perfect blend of luxury and convenience making this an incredibly desirable area in the neighborhood,” stated Mr. Ostroff.

The townhomes, starting at $525,000, will include 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a 1-car garage, approximately 2,219 sq. ft. under roof. The condos will start at $299,000. Wynnefield Heights Square will be a gated community with lavish gardens, energy-efficient HVAC system, laundry room with washer/dryer, brick and vinyl siding facade, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, stainless steel GE appliances, and a private roof deck. A 10-year tax abatement is pending.

Wynnefield Heights Square is a short 10 minute drive to Center City and is conveniently situated near major roads like City Avenue (Route 1) and Interstate 76, providing easy access to downtown Philadelphia and surrounding areas. The neighborhood boasts a variety of dining options, including popular restaurants like The Corner Bakery Cafe and Delmonico’s Steakhouse. For shopping, residents can walk to Fresh Grocer, Starbucks, or Target or visit the nearby Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center or the City Avenue Shopping District. Fairmount Park and the nearby walking and biking trails and tennis courts are also a draw to the area. Public transportation is readily available, with several SEPTA bus routes servicing the area, and the Overbrook Station on the SEPTA Regional Rail line is just a short drive away.

About PhillyLiving and Its Parent Company, GlobalLiving:

Founded in 2010 by Noah Ostroff, GlobalLiving is a family of companies which includes the PhillyLiving and JerseyLiving real estate teams. The full-service organization contains an in-house marketing and operations group that supports all types of real estate transactions. The company, now led by Chief Executive Officer, David Krieger, is dedicated to starting and nurturing successful real estate teams across the nation. With a focus on innovation, growth, and exceptional service, GlobalLiving Companies will set new standards in the real estate industry.