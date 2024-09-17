Obsidian Security Announces New Integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM to Accelerate SaaS Threat Detection and Response

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Security announced today that it is enhancing the detection and response capabilities of security teams by integrating with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. This new integration leverages Obsidian’s extensive SaaS breach data repository to enrich the AI-powered models within CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM. By addressing the SaaS and PaaS blind spots for enterprises, it enables proactive defense against SaaS-originated attacks, before they can move to on-premises infrastructure.

Businesses move faster with SaaS, but so do attackers. Breaches that once took days now unfold in minutes. As a trusted CrowdStrike incident response (IR) partner for SaaS breaches, Obsidian Security has been involved in hundreds of SaaS IRs. These unique insights give security teams faster, actionable protection to stay ahead of sophisticated attacks and provide visibility into securing critical applications.

“To combat attacks targeting cloud-based applications, security teams need faster, more accurate, and contextual information,” said Hasan Imam, chief executive officer at Obsidian Security. “Obsidian's ability to harness unique insights from real-world SaaS breaches creates superior models for customers, delivering prevention, not just alerts, minimizing the noise and false positives common in rules-based approaches.”

“The proliferation of SaaS applications is well noticed by adversaries,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Obsidian’s deep knowledge of SaaS applications and threats, coupled with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers true enterprise-wide threat protection, equipping security teams with the tools to thwart threats across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments.”

In addition to this new integration, Obsidian Security has achieved Premier Partner status within the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program. This enhanced partnership deepens the collaboration between CrowdStrike and Obsidian Security, enabling customers to stop sophisticated SaaS threats and streamline adoption through the CrowdStrike Marketplace.

Obsidian Security was founded with the mission of tackling the unaddressed blind spot of SaaS security. Trusted by leading Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 enterprises, Obsidian protects SaaS and PaaS applications from identity threats, 3rd- and 4th-party integrations, and data movement risks and automates SaaS security posture management and compliance.

About Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security is the premier security solution designed to drastically reduce the attack surface area of SaaS applications by 80% on average. With contextual user activity data, configuration posture, and a rich understanding of 3rd-party integrations in SaaS, the Obsidian platform reduces incident response times by 10x and streamlines compliance with internal policies and industry regulations. Notable Fortune 500 companies trust Obsidian Security to secure SaaS applications, such as Salesforce, GitHub, ServiceNow, Workday, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Southern California, Obsidian Security is a privately held company backed by Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, IVP, GV, and Wing. For more information, visit www.obsidiansecurity.com