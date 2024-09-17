Raven Health and Flychain Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower ABA Therapy Providers With Enhanced Financial and Clinical Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raven Health, a leader in data collection and practice management solutions for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Flychain, a top provider of financial tools for healthcare. This collaboration will revolutionize how ABA therapy providers manage their revenue cycles, secure funding, and streamline their financial operations.

The partnership will offer Raven’s ABA clients access to Flychain’s advanced financial solutions alongside Raven's managed payer billing services. This integration aims to reduce financial and administrative pressures for small and growing ABA clinics, allowing them to focus on providing quality care and scaling their practices.

“This partnership with Flychain represents a significant step forward in our mission to support ABA therapy providers,” said Richard Wagner, CEO at Raven Health. “Flychain is great at helping startup providers optimize their finances and improve their cash flow, enabling them to further invest in their growing businesses. Given that Raven Health is the market leader in providing clinical software to startup ABA businesses, we’re excited to kick off this new, impactful partnership.”

Flychain’s financial tools provide real-time insights, automation, and secure funding – all essential for maintaining the financial health of any clinic. Through this partnership, Raven’s clients will:

Gain access to accurate financial reporting with full-service bookkeeping

Secure funding at all stages of growth

Receive valuation estimates for strategic planning

Optimize revenue cycle management (RCM)

"This partnership creates powerful synergies by combining Raven’s innovative clinical solutions with Flychain’s financial management expertise,” said Ethan Schwarzbach, CEO & Co-Founder at Flychain. “Together, we streamline both clinical and financial workflows, empowering healthcare providers to focus more on patient care while optimizing their financial health."

For new and growing ABA practices, this partnership provides comprehensive clinical and financial support. Raven Health and Flychain are committed to fostering growth, efficiency, and exceptional care through their seamless, innovative solutions.

About Raven Health

Raven Health provides cutting-edge data collection and practice management solutions for ABA therapy providers, empowering them with advanced analytics, customizable reporting, and comprehensive client management tools.

About Flychain

Flychain is a leading provider of enterprise-level financial tools for small to medium-sized healthcare providers, optimizing their financial health of practices with services like accounting, capital, valuations, treasury management, savings, and revenue cycle intelligence.