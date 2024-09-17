Wascomat Introduces the Toughest 200G Machine Yet, Now with Proven Touch Control Technology

Prepare for a game-changing shift with the powerful new Wascomat Tough Plus 200G Washers

Prepare for a game-changing shift with the powerful new Wascomat Tough Plus 200G Washers

INWOOD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LaundryLux, North America’s exclusive distributor of Wascomat commercial laundry equipment is thrilled to announce a game-changing expansion in its Wascomat Vended washer product line.

Introducing the Wascomat WED Series 200G solid-mount washers, now featuring the innovative Clarus Vibe 7” Color Touchscreen control, designed to enhance operational efficiency and user satisfaction. This cutting-edge technology promises to transform the laundry experience with its superior interface, offering laundromat owners an unprecedented opportunity for increased customer satisfaction and maximized profits.

Engineered for ease of use and longevity, the Clarus Vibe Touchscreen with a high-definition display delivers unprecedented control over every aspect of doing laundry. From custom programs to regulating water levels and superior program and option selections — this control does it all with the precision and ease of use consumers know and love.

"The introduction of Wascomat Touchscreen 200G Washers represents the next step in our mission of providing the world's most technologically advanced commercial laundry solutions," says Julia Milch, President of LaundryLux. "The Clarus Vibe Color Touchscreen control matched with Wascomat’s hard mount built-tough durability, meets the demands of the self-service laundry market with proven success and performance."

Initially introduced with great success in Electrolux high spin washers, the Clarus Vibe 7” Touchscreen Control is loaded with powerful benefits including 10 built-in wash cycles, 180+ custom programs, and 35 available languages to serve North America’s diverse population. Additional features include Heavy Soil and Extra Rinse prompts for up-charging at the point of purchase.

Walk-up home screens can be designed with custom messaging to deliver a fully branded experience. By seamlessly connecting our LaundryPay and LaundryPulse payment and management software, you can offer a modern, end-to-end solution that your customers will love. The Wascomat 200G Clarus Vibe stands out as a comprehensive, contemporary solution that not only attracts new customers but also captivates and delights existing clients, enhancing overall customer retention.

For customers who invest in a full store of Wascomat Tough Plus Clarus Vibe Touchscreen equipment, LaundryLux supercharges your investment with exclusive support, including complimentary marketing and consulting services. Enhance your laundromat with dynamic professional signage, eye-catching window graphics, custom logo design, and impactful digital campaign development. Whether you're retooling or opening a brand new store, we have all the marketing tools to make your business shine!

To learn more, contact your local authorized Wascomat Commercial Laundry sales representative at info@wascomat.com or visit Wascomat Tough Plus - LaundryLux or call 1-800-645-2204.