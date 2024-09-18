Halcyon Partners with BlackLake Security to Defeat Ransomware

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halcyon, a leading platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware, today announced a strategic partnership with BlackLake Security to improve ransomware resilience. The joint solution, a combination of the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform and the BlackLake Clarity Now risk analysis and mitigation services, delivers a business-centric solution that halts attacks in progress and renders ransomware inoperative.

“Halcyon is designed to work in concert with other aspects of the security stack to help companies get maximum return on their security investment,” said Chris Catanzaro, VP of Global MSSP and Channels, Halcyon. “The new strategic partnership between Halcyon and BlackLake will deliver the outcomes that business leaders want in response to ransomware - no business impact. With Halcyon resilience technology and BlackLake mitigation services, we can insulate customers from ransomware and give companies peace of mind.”

The Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform insulates organizations from disruptive ransomware attacks. Ransomware operators regularly bypass security prevention controls, but the unique Halcyon key material capture and automated decryption capabilities prevent threat actors from triggering ransomware payloads while Halcyon Data Exfiltration Prevention (DXP) prevents threat actors from executing extortion campaigns. BlackLake Clarity Now brings a business-centric approach to risk analysis delivering outcome-oriented results while reducing operating costs, optimizing productivity, and enhancing service quality. The combination of Halcyon and BlackLake enables organizations to withstand ransomware attacks with minimal business impact.

“At BlackLake Security, we’re committed to empowering organizations with the tools and insights they need to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Kirk Jones, Founder and President of BlackLake Security. “Our partnership with Halcyon represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver comprehensive, business-focused security solutions. By combining our Clarity Now™ services with innovative Halcyon anti-ransomware technology, we can provide our clients with unparalleled protection and the confidence to operate without fear of disruption.”

For further information visit: www.halcyon.ai

ABOUT HALCYON

Halcyon is the leading anti-ransomware company. Global 2000 companies rely on the Halcyon platform to fill endpoint protection gaps and defeat ransomware with minimal business disruption through built-in bypass and evasion protection, key material capture and automated decryption, and exfiltration and extortion prevention. The Halcyon platform not only armors endpoints, reducing the chances of a successful attack, but delivers true ransomware resilience ensuring that organizations can recover.

ABOUT BLACKLAKE SECURITY

At BlackLake Security, we are more than just a cybersecurity reseller. We are your dedicated cybersecurity partner, committed to bringing clarity to the risk analysis and mitigation process. Our unique Clarity Now™ added approach ensures that we focus on your business-first outcomes, combining transparency with business-focused logic to achieve collective success.