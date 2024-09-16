Wealth.com Closes $30M Series A Funding Round, Led by GV, to Further Modernize Estate Planning

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the industry’s leading end-to-end estate planning platform, today announced the successful completion of a $30 million Series A funding round, led by GV (formerly Google Ventures). This investment underscores the growing significance of combining scalable next-generation technology with the essential human touch that is required for financial planning.

The Series A round includes participation from Citi Ventures, Outpost Ventures (an investment platform of Neuberger Berman), 53 Stations (supported by The Pritzker Organization) and Firebolt Ventures (headed by prolific technology investor Gokul Rajaram). The new capital will fuel wealth.com’s continued expansion and product innovation, further establishing its position as the go-to platform for estate planning among financial advisors and wealth management firms. The funding will support the enhancement of its innovative technology and integration capabilities, as well as the development of new features tailored to the needs of advisors and their clients.

“Half of all personal wealth in the US will change hands over the next two decades. As we navigate the largest wealth transfer in history, the need and opportunity for estate planning solutions has arguably never been greater,” said Elena Sakach, partner at GV. “Clients naturally turn to their trusted advisors for guidance in this important pursuit, and wealth.com’s unique approach will make it easier for advisors to deliver on their clients’ holistic planning needs. We're excited to support wealth.com's founding team in this next growth phase, and I look forward to joining their board.”

This funding comes on the heels of wealth.com’s recent launch of its Family Office Suite™, a collection of sophisticated estate management tools designed for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The suite enhances advisors’ ability to efficiently manage complex estates, with features that simplify estate visualization, optimize tax planning and streamline reporting processes. By integrating powerful artificial intelligence with human expertise and an intuitive user experience, wealth.com has firmly established itself as an industry leader. This leadership is validated by widespread industry adoption and recognition, such as recent inclusion in Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Additionally, at the 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, the company was recognized as the ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the Trust category, while CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.

“We are on a mission to modernize estate planning through innovative technology,” added Rafael Loureiro, chief executive officer at wealth.com. “Accompanied by this extraordinary group of investors, we’re not only prepared to achieve this vision—we’re already delivering results. Our platform has streamlined and unlocked access to estate planning for thousands, highlighting the generational change we’re driving in the industry. This investment validates our efforts to disrupt estate planning while supporting our continued growth and ability to serve an ever-expanding client base.”

wealth.com was founded by a team of industry veterans with deep expertise in trust and estate law, personal financial management and data security. Its leadership team brings together professionals with pedigrees from institutions such as Goldman Sachs, SoFi, Accenture, Perkins Coie, Google and Wells Fargo. With a proven track record of building exceptional client experiences, this team is uniquely equipped to tackle the challenges of modernizing estate planning. Their combined experience and vision are driving wealth.com to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of advisors and their clients across the wealth spectrum.

About wealth.com

wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 500+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, wealth.com helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum. Financial advisors ranked wealth.com as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In 2024, wealth.com was honored by WealthManagement.com as the ‘Best Technology Provider’ in the Trust category, and CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.

An industry employer of choice, wealth.com is rated among Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and ranked #24 on Fortune’s list of the 100 Best Small Workplaces for 2024.