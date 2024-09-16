GREENPAN™ LAUNCHES NEW COOKWARE COLLECTION WITH STANLEY TUCCI SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

New Lasagna Pan and Cookware Sets from the TUCCI By GreenPan™ Collection Are Now Available Exclusively at Williams Sonoma Stores and Online at Williams-Sonoma.com (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today an expansion of the popular TUCCI by GreenPan cookware collection sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma. Made by award-winning cookware brand and the creators of PFAS-free ceramic nonstick cookware, GreenPan™, and designed in collaboration with actor and author Stanley Tucci, the TUCCI by GreenPan Cookware collection combines shapes, colors and sizes with superior performance. Each pan in the collection is manufactured in Italy and built with a meticulous focus on design details and technical innovation to optimize the cooking experience.

The new additions to the TUCCI by GreenPan cookware collection were inspired by Tucci’s Italian American family and feature the thoughtful design elements the collection is known for including cutting-edge surface treatments and contemporary stay-cool handles. The collection’s new Lasagna Pan allows customers to bake and serve authentic lasagna and other comfort-food classics in an eco-friendly non-stick pan that transitions beautifully from the oven to table and the new 4.5 Quart Stanley Pan is available in six colors inspired by classic Italian sports cars. The collection expansion also includes stainless-steel cookware options that deliver professional results at home.

“This cookware combines a contemporary sensibility with today's technology so it's both beautiful and highly functional,” said Stanley Tucci.

“Our customers love the TUCCI by GreenPan cookware collection, so we are thrilled to expand our product offering by incorporating new shapes, sizes and colors,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “Stanley’s vision for this collection and his passion for food and design have all combined to create an incredible line of cookware that we are proud to sell at Williams Sonoma.”

The expansion of the TUCCI By GreenPan™ cookware collection adds an additional 34 products to the assortment available exclusively at Williams Sonoma.

For more information about the TUCCI By GreenPan™ Cookware Collection, or to purchase products from the collection, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/tucci.

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our values-based culture and commitment to achieving our sustainability goals. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

ABOUT GREENPAN™

Founded in 2007, GreenPan™ introduced the world to ceramic nonstick cookware. A Belgian cookware and small electrics brand with an international reputation, GreenPan’s signature Thermolon™ coating is manufactured without the use of PFAS, PFOA or any of the other toxic chemicals used to make traditional nonstick pans and nonstick small appliances. For more information, visit their website: www.greenpan.us/.

