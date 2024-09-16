Sandbox VR Launches New Fully Immersive Virtual Reality Experience Deadwood PHOBIA Developed by AAA In-House Gaming Studio

Deadwood PHOBIA takes players on a journey through their greatest fears. Armed with a brand new arsenal of powerful weaponry, players enter a derelict medical facility to battle hordes of enemies, make life-or-death decisions, and stand up to their worst nightmares. The only way to accomplish the mission is to work together to defeat multiple boss enemies wreaking havoc on their psyche via mental projection.

Deadwood PHOBIA takes players on a journey through their greatest fears. Armed with a brand new arsenal of powerful weaponry, players enter a derelict medical facility to battle hordes of enemies, make life-or-death decisions, and stand up to their worst nightmares. The only way to accomplish the mission is to work together to defeat multiple boss enemies wreaking havoc on their psyche via mental projection.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandbox VR, the leader in virtual reality gaming, is excited to announce the latest experience created by its in-house AAA gaming studio. Deadwood PHOBIA, the third title in Sandbox VR’s Deadwood zombie franchise, is an interactive adventure crafted by industry veterans. The title was directed by Michael Hampden, former lead designer on the Assassin's Creed franchise, and featuring team members who have worked on hits like Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher franchise, and Fallout 76.

Deadwood PHOBIA is a sequel to Sandbox VR’s most popular experience, Deadwood Valley, which was preceded by the first experience in the Deadwood franchise, Deadwood Mansion. Since its release in the summer of 2022, Deadwood Valley has sold over 1 million tickets— generating over $52M in ticket sales—establishing the adrenaline-pumping zombie thrill-ride as one of the best-selling VR titles of all time.

Deadwood PHOBIA takes players on a journey through their greatest fears, where they can't trust everything they see. Armed with a brand new arsenal of powerful weaponry, players enter a derelict medical facility to battle hordes of enemies, make life-or-death decisions, and stand up to their worst nightmares. The only way to accomplish the mission is to work together to defeat multiple boss enemies wreaking havoc on their psyche via mental projection. Players at the top of their game unlock special new weapons and armor to increase their chances of survival. With multiple possible endings, Deadwood PHOBIA gives repeat players a truly unique experience each time. View the teaser trailer here.

“ Our goal with each new Sandbox VR experience is to immerse players in virtual worlds where they can be cooperative, interactive, and social while experiencing a completely new reality,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. “ Deadwood PHOBIA is our first psychological horror experience. It continues the story of our most popular game franchise and ups the ante with new mind-bending challenges allowing players to explore, and conquer, their own fears.”

" With Deadwood PHOBIA, we started with a fascinating premise: exploring common phobias and fears, and then pushing them to their extremes using our own unique brand of VR technology and immersive storytelling. We wanted the focus to be psychological horror to keep players guessing," said Michael Hampden, SVP Content at Sandbox VR and Director of Deadwood PHOBIA. " What we've created is the most immersive and visually impressive social-horror experience out there. Because the focus is on phobias, we get a wide variety of reactions. Phobias that barely register with one player may leave another screaming. Each player enters with their own fears and phobias, creating a truly unique experience for everyone.”

Sandbox VR is now operating in 50 global locations and expanding rapidly. With over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

Guests can now choose from nine exclusive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans:

Deadwood PHOBIA - Images available HERE The newest Sandbox VR experience. The latest installment of VR’s most iconic zombie series is here. Deadwood PHOBIA takes players into a derelict medical facility crawling with unprecedented, mind-bending horrors.

-

Squid Game Virtuals - Images available HERE Compete against your crew in several pulse-pounding (yet more approachable, but just as thrilling) mini-games inspired by the #1 Netflix series. Play again and again to experience and master all-new games and challenges.

-

Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire - Images available HERE Journey through a world of fantasy and explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon's tower as you become Seekers of the Shard.

-

Deadwood Valley - Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!

- HERE

Deadwood Mansion - Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

- HERE Curse of Davy Jones - Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

- HERE

Amber Sky 2088 - Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

- HERE

Star Trek: Discovery - Images available HERE Built in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek. Become a Starfleet Officer and beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.

- HERE

UFL: Unbound Fighting League - Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

- HERE

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos that are similar to movie trailers and capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 100,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide! It’s the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Deadwood PHOBIA launches in Sandbox VR locations worldwide on October 16, 2024 and ticket sales open October 1, 2024. Gather your crew to book the ultimate virtual reality adventure and face your fears.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in 50 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.