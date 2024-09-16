New Look, Same Promise: Lincoln Financial Refreshes Brand, Keeping Its Iconic Namesake at the Forefront

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC) today shared that it is refreshing its brand with the objectives of sharpening the visual representation of the company’s purpose and honoring its storied heritage, while marking its next chapter. The enhanced brand visuals and messaging bring together Lincoln Financial’s deep connection to the values of its namesake, Abraham Lincoln – honesty, trust and integrity – while emphasizing its ongoing commitment to its customers’ financial futures.

“ Our refreshed brand is a clear reflection of our purpose – providing financial protection and security to our customers and their families – and an expression of our core organizational values,” said Ellen Cooper, Chairman, President and CEO, Lincoln Financial. “ We’re incredibly proud of our deep history, and we are looking toward the future with a steadfast focus on stewardship – this is our long-term commitment to deliver on the financial promises to the customers we serve today and tomorrow with care, offering solutions to address individual needs with a clear impact on what matters most.”

As part of the company’s brand refresh, customers will begin to see:

A new logo : a more well-defined image of the company’s iconic namesake, Abraham Lincoln, turned to a three-quarter view that gazes into a vibrant orange horizon. The new look conveys the company’s forward-thinking, customer-centric approach.

: a more well-defined image of the company’s iconic namesake, Abraham Lincoln, turned to a three-quarter view that gazes into a vibrant orange horizon. The new look conveys the company’s forward-thinking, customer-centric approach. A new tagline: Your tomorrow. Our priority. This bold statement represents the company’s ongoing commitment to people first and focus on treating every customer’s future with care.

The full roll-out of these changes across all marketing materials, websites, social media platforms and signage (including at Lincoln Financial Field) will take place over the next few years. There are no changes to Lincoln’s overarching strategy or product offerings associated with this brand refresh.

To learn more about today’s announcement, visit www.LincolnFinancial.com.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial helps people to plan, protect and retire with confidence. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 17 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses — annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $311 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, Pa., Lincoln Financial is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates.

