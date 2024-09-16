Barclays Doubles Private Cloud Estate With HPE GreenLake Cloud

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that Barclays has signed a new private cloud services deal, confirming HPE GreenLake Cloud as a core pillar to Barclays’ hybrid cloud strategy. The new deal marks an extension of the initial cloud partnership the bank signed in 2021.

Over the past two and a half years, HPE has supported Barclays in the migration and deployment of more than 50,000 workloads to their private cloud estate, with a trajectory to double this over the next three years. This transition will allow the bank to decommission legacy systems, free up rack space, and save several MWs of power. Reducing technical debt within the bank will enhance the underlying infrastructure and increase workload density. This, combined with the modernization of workloads, will allow the bank to reduce power and cooling consumption, contributing to the reduction of the carbon footprint of workloads.

“With a private cloud through HPE GreenLake Cloud, we saw significant acceleration of our hybrid multi-cloud journey, driving key elements and innovations of our digital experience,” said Stephen Flaherty, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Group Technology Infrastructure Services at Barclays. “The increased agility and operational performance enable our technology colleagues to deliver consistently excellent outcomes for our clients and customers. The next big step for us will be to increase customer convenience with the help of AI tools, we are testing the new technologies with our major partners to help ensure we adopt it responsibly.”

In this next phase of the collaboration, Barclays and HPE will focus on exploring opportunities for innovation and enhancing efficiencies within the private cloud environment. One key area of innovation will be to leverage data and explore the potential of emerging technologies. In addition, new optimizations for the developer experience will ensure seamless integration and user-friendly interfaces.

“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, a data-first approach that spans hybrid cloud is crucial to accelerate enterprises’ digital transformation and unlock long-term growth opportunities through AI,” said Matt Harris, senior vice president and managing director, UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa at HPE. “We are looking forward to further supporting Barclays’ efforts to create better experiences for clients and customers. With HPE GreenLake Cloud at the core of their cloud operations, Barclays will have the resilience, scalability, efficiency, and data insights necessary to drive innovation, delivering new and enhanced personalized banking experiences for its customers.”

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit www.hpe.com.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations, and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com.