WEST ELM DEBUTS NEW COLLABORATION WITH ACTRESS CHRISTINA RICCI

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced the launch of a new collaboration with actress Christina Ricci. As the original Wednesday Adams and star of Casper, Sleepy Hollow and Yellowjackets, Ricci is no stranger to the dark arts and tapped into her mystical side to curate a collection of contemporary decorative accessories. The pieces are inspired by her love of home design and celebrate her first published project, the upcoming Cat Full of Spiders Tarot Deck & Guidebook—featuring limited edition exclusive box artwork for West Elm.

“We are long-time fans of Christina Ricci’s work,” said Day Kornbluth, President of West Elm. “Our collection of black marble decorative accessories captures Christina’s aesthetic and brings a distinct style into the home.”

Ricci added, “I’m thrilled to launch this exclusive collection with West Elm filled with pieces that are a beautiful addition to any room and classics to have on hand for any season. West Elm helped me bring this vibe to life with elevated pieces that set the tone, whether you're pulling tarot cards or going about your everyday life.”

Items from the collection include Christina Ricci’s Cat Full of Spiders Tarot Deck & Guidebook- West Elm Edition ($39), Marble Filled Candle ($39–$79) and Marble Tray ($99).

To learn more about the collection, please visit westelm.com/christinaricci.

Christina Ricci + West Elm will also be available for purchase in Canada at westelm.ca/christinaricci.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our values-based culture and commitment to achieving our sustainability goals. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and space through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide.

We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT CHRISTINA RICCI

Golden Globe®, SAG®, and Emmy® nominee Christina Ricci is one of Hollywood's most respected actors. Ricci is currently in production reprising the fan favorite role of ‘Misty Quigley,’ in the third season of Showtime’s breakout hit drama series, “Yellowjackets.” Ricci received an Emmy nomination for “Best Supporting Actress – Drama Series” for her performance. Recently, she was also seen in Tim Burton’s “Wednesday,” becoming Netflix’s second most watched English language series of all time and received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Comedy Series.” Ricci has received great acclaim in various roles including Ang Lee's ensemble film, "The Ice Storm.” She then went on to star as ’Dedee Truit’ in the scathing comedy "The Opposite of Sex," for which she received Golden Globe® Award, American Comedy Award, and Independent Spirit Award “Best Actress” nominations for her work in the film. Additional film credits include Larry and Lily Wachowski's "The Matrix: Resurrections;” Sarah Spillane's “Around the Block;” Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod's “Bel Ami;” " Larry and Lily Wachowski's "Speed Racer;” Craig Brewer's "Black Snake Moan;" Mark Palansky's "Penelope;" Wes Craven's "Cursed;" a critically acclaimed performance in Patty Jenkins' "Monster;” Erik Skjoldbjaerg’s “Prozac Nation;” Sally Potter's "The Man Who Cried;" Tim Burton's "Sleepy Hollow;" John Waters’ "Pecker;" a memorable cameo in Terry Gilliam's "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas;" Vincent Gallo’s "Buffalo 66;" Lesli Linka Glatter’s “Now and Then;” Brad Silberling’s “Casper;” Barry Sonnenfeld’s "The Addams Family;” and Richard Benjamin’s "Mermaids.” Additional television credits include “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles,” "Pan Am," “Ally McBeal,” “Grey's Anatomy,” “Saving Grace” and “The Good Wife.”

