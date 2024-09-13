Scent Beauty Unveils New Eau de Parfum Fragrances in Partnership With the Iconic London Fashion House AllSaints in Celebration of Their 30th Anniversary

AllSaints launches their new luxury collection of Eau de Parfum fragrances, in partnership with leading fragrance innovator Scent Beauty and renowned perfumer Gabriela Chelariu. The trio of luxury unisex scents Sunset Riot Intense, Shoreditch Leather and Ravaged Rose capture the essence of the AllSaints rebellious spirit and individuality as a showcase to its evolution today. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This September, AllSaints is thrilled to announce the launch of its new luxury collection of Eau de Parfum fragrances, in partnership with leading fragrance innovator Scent Beauty and renowned perfumer Gabriela Chelariu. The trio of luxury unisex scents Sunset Riot Intense, Shoreditch Leather and Ravaged Rose capture the essence of AllSaints rebellious spirit and individuality as a showcase to its evolution today. The fragrances are a true reflection of the brand, centered around attitude and feelings with collections designed to make people look and feel good and recognizably AllSaints.

The elevated bottle design for the collection features a hexagon bolt shaped cap that is inspired by the AllSaints industrial fixtures and fittings used in our stores. Adorned with its own ‘leather jacket’ the bottle has an iconic leather sleeve that captures the heritage of the brand. The bottles are made of recyclable glass designed to be a timeless addition to your scent wardrobe.

“I was so excited about our 30th year, and I thought it was the perfect time to relaunch fragrance, but I wanted it to tell the story of our brand. I wanted for someone to look at the bottle and know it’s an AllSaints fragrance. So, in using leather as the wrap and using the bolt as the cap. And we wanted it to have all the elements of what an AllSaints product is – once they spray it, it reiterates the edginess, the grittiness, but also the luxury of where our brand has evolved to today.”

Catherine Scorey, COO AllSaints.

Gabriela Chelariu, the incredibly talented renowned perfumer behind these scents, with over 20 years of experience, “For me it is very important when I work on a brand to understand everything about it. The look of the store, the feel of the fabrics, how things are together and what are the details that are making the brand stand out…It was very clear what the goal was. I think that's the key to developing fragrance, understanding the brand DNA. And in the way that AllSaints has such a signature in terms of fashion-the feeling and the look-it was easy for me to understand.”

Shoreditch Leather

A primal, sensual leather and woody scent

Inspired by the beauty of an AllSaints leather jacket, this fragrance has a Leather Accord with a gradient effect, moving from light to dark tones. The scent starts with the fresh and spicy scent of Elemi, which has a lemon-pepper aroma. When combined with Saffron, it creates a suede-like texture. The Leather Accord is then blended with a veil of jasmine, and as the fragrance dries, a variety of luxurious woods come together to create a perfect balance of effortless chic and rebellious energy.

Olfactive Family: Chypre Leather Woody

Top: Elemi, Fresh Rosewater, Saffron

Mid: Leather Accord, Sheer Jasmine, Sandalwood

Dry: Vetiver Haiti, Patchouli Essence, Warm Amber

Perfumer: Gabriela Chelariu

“I was inspired by the transformative power of putting on a leather jacket and aimed to capture the empowering sensation of leather by blending its edginess with a sense of lightness.”

Ravaged Rose

A vibrant, provocative and floral fruity scent

The rose is considered the most noble and iconic flower in the world of perfumery. With its various colors, facets, and moods, Gabriela Chelariu aimed to create a rich and full-bodied version of the rose by adding brushstrokes of spice, citrus, amber, and woods. The result is a scent that is both feminine and masculine, with a hint of sexiness and edginess that is truly unforgettable.

Olfactive Family: Floral Fruity Rose

Top: Italian Bergamot, Lemon Sfuma, Pink Pepper, Madagascar

Mid: Rose Damascena Absolute, Ivy Greens, Waterlily

Dry: Amber Woods, Soft Musks, Cedar

Perfumer: Gabriela Chelariu

“I wanted to create a modern rose highlighting the facets that are captivating, while maintaining the incredible beauty and softness of the rose.”

Sunset Riot Intense

An addictive, explosive and amber floral scent

This intense elixir is a new version of the well-loved Sunset Riot. It takes all the addictive and qualitative elements from the original and amplifies them even more. Explosive Pink Pepper creates a tingling sensation, followed by sensual Orange Flower and Night Blooming Jasmine. The blend is grounded with Cedarwood, seductive Amber, and textured Musks to create an utterly intoxicating fragrance.

Olfactive Family: Amber Woody Floral

Top: Mandarin Leaves, Pink Pepper, Wild Freesia

Mid: Orange Flower, Night Blooming Jasmine, Woodland Moss

Dry: Cedarwood, Cetalox® Amber, Sueded Musks

Perfumer: Gabriela Chelariu

“Drawing inspiration from AllSaints signature play on contrasting textures, I wanted to recreate the spirit by combining vertical woods surrounded by solar floral notes and airy warmth.”

AllSaints Sunset Riot Intense, Shoreditch Leather and Ravaged Rose will be available for £69 / 100€ / $110 (100ml) and £40 / 62€ / $65 (30ml) from September in all AllSaints stores, AllSaints website and October in Boots, The Fragrance Shop, Nordstrom and various other global e-retailers

About Scent Beauty, INC.

Scent Beauty is the world’s first multi-brand omnichannel platform for bespoke beauty brands. Scent Beauty launches its brands on ScentBeauty.com as a portal for education, discovery, and product trial. ScentBeauty.com redefines consumers understanding of fragrance, home, cosmetics and skincare for consumers worldwide with curated editorial, discovery shopping and concierge service.

About AllSaints

AllSaints is a British contemporary fashion brand with attitude. AllSaints has around 250 global stores (including franchise partnerships and pop-ups), a 360 digital presence and over 50 brand business partners-reaching customers in over 150 countries. AllSaints create both menswear and womenswear ready-to-wear collections, including footwear, accessories and fragrance; and are best known for iconic leathers.

Inspired by their customers' lives, AllSaints is a catalyst for individuality, a uniform without uniformity. AllSaints will continue to be a brand for the people, making responsible choices and beautifully crafted, timeless designs that can be worn time and time again. Our clothes look better on you - wear them your way.

About Gabriela Chelariu, principal perfumer at DSM-FIRMENICH

Growing up in a small town in Romania, far from the world of fine fragrances, it was the changing of the seasons and the scent of nature that paved the way for Gabriela to find her passion for perfumery. Gabriela studied to become a pharmacist and her introduction to the fragrance industry came during her last year of school when she worked in a research lab for aroma chemicals and then visited Grasse. After training and 10 years of working as a perfumer, she joined dsm-firmenich in 2014. Her connection to nature remains constant and her childhood continues to influence her creativity.