Sharon AI Partners With Technology Leaders To Deliver Cloud Based Media Technology Utilizing On-Demand GPU As A Service Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharon AI, Inc (“Sharon AI”) a High-Performance Computing business focused on Artificial Intelligence, Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure and Cloud Storage, announces that it has partnered with Next DC, Layercake, Grass Valley and AI-MEDIA to enable cutting edge video networking connectivity utilizing Sharon AI’s on-demand Cloud GPU compute infrastructure.

The partnership solution delivers software-defined video enabled by Layercakes’ Streamcake SaaS platform, Next DC’s AXON interconnectivity platform, Grass Valley’s AMPP technology and AI-MEDIA’s LEXI automated captioning and subtitling solution.

A link to the full press release can be found at https://sharonai.ai/blog/sharon-ai-partners-with-leading-technology-providers-to-revolutionise-video-networking-solutions/ and https://sharonai.ai/?p=4130

Wolf Schubert, CEO of Sharon AI Inc, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with these leading technology providers to power the automation and orchestration of media technology workflows. This innovative, cost-effective solution for software defined video networks is a revolutionary approach to broadcast production, and we are pleased to enable this cloud-based media technology, utilizing our on-demand GPU as a service compute infrastructure.”

About Sharon AI, Inc

Sharon AI, Inc is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence, GPU Compute Infrastructure & Cloud Data Storage. Sharon AI has a hybrid operational model that sees it deploy in Tier 3 & 4 co-location data centers as well as design, build and operate its own proprietary Tier 3 data center facilities.

For more information, visit: www.sharonai.com