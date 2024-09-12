Aescape Ramps Up Hospitality Rollout; Partners with Privai Spa and Wellness at Kimpton EPIC Miami

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Aescape, the company pioneering automated AI massage, announced its partnership with Privai Spa + Fitness at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami. The on-demand, always available and fully customizable robotic massage experience is now available to customers starting at $40 for 15-minute massages. This marks the second luxury hospitality partnership for Aescape as the company continues to scale, and the second property managed by Arch Amenities Group.

Aescape’s arrival at Kimpton comes as Miami’s tourism sector sets new records: Miami International Airport welcomed over 52.3 million travelers in 2023. As hotel demand rises to accommodate this influx of visitors, Kimpton EPIC is distinguishing itself by offering Aescape’s innovative massage experience.

“With tourism in Miami surpassing pre-pandemic levels, we’re matching travelers’ enthusiasm with world class technology that caters to all lifestyles. Our innovative partnership with Aescape, delivers a truly one of a kind experience that will empower both locals and tourists to prioritize and personalize their approach to well-being,” said Geraldine Kasuba, Director of Spa and Fitness at Privai Spa at Kimpton EPIC Hotel.

“We’re excited to establish our first location outside of New York in such a vibrant, culturally diverse city, partnering with a boutique hotel brand known for its curated guest experiences,” said Eric Litman, Aescape Founder and CEO. “At Aescape, curated personalization is at the core of what we do – ensuring our massage experience meets the needs of people from all walks of life.”

Aescape, recently named a Fast Company Innovation by Design award winner in wellness for its ergonomic benefits and use of advanced AI technology, is set to launch throughout the U.S. this year. The company exited stealth and launched its Early Access Program with PRESS Modern Massage in Union Square in March, before rolling out at 10 Equinox locations in New York City. Aescape made its hospitality debut at Manhattan’s largest luxury hotel, another Arch Amenities Group property, the Lotte New York Palace, in July and will announce partnerships with global industry leaders across hospitality, professional sports, corporate offices, and luxury real estate over the next year.

Aescape is a New York-based lifestyle robotics company at the forefront of wellness innovation. Using advanced AI technology, the company is delivering the world's first fully automated, customizable massage experience for personalized wellness and recovery. Founded in 2017 by four-time entrepreneur Eric Litman, Aescape brings together expertise from industry-leading brands like Amazon, Meta, Accenture, Uber, MakerBot and more. The company is backed by $80 million in funding from investors including Valor Siren Ventures and Valor Equity Partners (an early investor in Tesla and SpaceX), Crosslink Capital, and AlleyCorp. For more information, visit www.aescape.com.

Privai Spa + Fitness, managed by Arch Amenities Group, is a 13,000-square-foot newly renovated wellness retreat featuring a full range of innovative and restorative spa treatments, Technogym fitness equipment, group and private classes, a Wellness Lounge and programs designed to deliver world-class experiences and unique products to restore the mind, body and soul.

The Privai brand was established in 2006 with the goal of harmoniously synchronizing spa, skincare and wellness practices. Privai Spa + Fitness incorporates product and treatment modalities that reflect the brand’s holistic and personalized approach to well-being. For more information, visit www.epichotel.com/downtown-miami-spa/