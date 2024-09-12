11:11 Systems Announces New Case Study with Texas Organ Sharing Alliance

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA).

TOSA, one of 56 federally-designated organ procurement organizations in the United States, has been saving lives through organ donation since 1975. As Texas’s population has grown, so has TOSA, expanding from 50 to almost 200 employees in the last nine years.

The organization’s growth prompted TOSA’s IT team to modernize its infrastructure to become more secure, scalable, reliable and cost-effective. The team also needed to better ensure business continuity in a dynamic weather region like Texas – something its aging on-premises systems couldn’t deliver.

The solution: embrace the cloud. TOSA chose 11:11 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for Zerto as a simpler, more flexible and more reliable alternative to traditional offsite disaster recovery. With 11:11 DRaaS, TOSA has been able to:

Significantly cut costs while boosting scalability

Reduce downtime for critical systems

Achieve continuous data availability and business uptime

Add multi-layered data protection

Simplify day-to-day management of disaster recovery systems

Read the full 11:11 and Texas Organ Sharing Alliance case study here.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11’s resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 1111Systems.com