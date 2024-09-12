Laser Photonics Lands Sale With Acuren, Leader in Nondestructive Testing Services

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it has completed a sale and is working on a partnership agreement with the U.S. division of Acuren, a leading provider of asset protection services through nondestructive testing (NDT) and consulting.

LPC is to deliver its CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3050 (CTIR-3050) to the U.S. Operations of Acuren in a sale that marks the beginning of the two companies’ relationship. The two companies are working together to have LPC join Acuren as a preferred partner for an ongoing purchasing program. This collaboration will provide Acuren with a smooth, expedited path for R&D and product customization processes, paving the way for the continued growth of both companies.

Acuren is one of the world’s largest inspection services companies, offering a wide range of NDT services through radiographic and ultrasonic testing, ground penetrating radar, infrared thermography and rope access technology (RAT). Acuren offers consulting engineering and lab testing services to enterprises in industry segments including chemical, nuclear power, pipeline, refinery, power generation, oil, automotive, aerospace, mining, manufacturing, renewable energy and pulp and paper.

“We are thrilled about working with Acuren – this order represents a major achievement for Laser Photonics as we venture into the nondestructive testing market,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. “Our laser surface treatment technology is a sustainable and efficient solution for corrosion removal and the protection of critical infrastructures.”

This sale strengthens LPC’s expanding presence in North America, increasing the brand’s recognizability amongst industry professionals and opening new business opportunities. The CTIR-3050 is LPC’s most powerful handheld laser system, offering top speed and efficiency for heavy-duty surface treatment applications.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as a leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

