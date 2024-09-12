Focus Financial Partners Expands Relationship with CAIS to Scale and Centralize Alternative Investment Offerings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, announced today an expanded relationship with Focus Financial Partners Inc. (“Focus”), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms that collectively oversee more than $400B in client assets. This expanded relationship makes CAIS the preferred provider to consolidate Focus’ alternative investment offerings, processes, and data management onto a single operating system.

“ CAIS has been integral to helping us scale our alternative investment offerings and capabilities to meet the unique needs of our advisor network for over a decade,” said Michael Nathanson, CEO of Focus. “ We are excited about the opportunity in private markets and continue to see CAIS as the partner of choice as Focus expands its technology stack to further streamline our growing alternative investments platform.”

The expanded partnership, led by Focus' newly created Focus Investment Partners program, leverages CAIS' one-platform solution to power Focus’ access to third-party funds, launch proprietary Focus investment offerings, and consolidate existing funds and historical positions. CAIS will streamline the alternative investment lifecycle—across the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade stages—through automated processes, comprehensive reporting, and streamlined data integration.

“ Expanding our collaboration with Focus underscores their trust in our single, integrated platform, as well as our shared dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Focus advisors and their end-clients," said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “ For over a decade, we've been deeply committed to building relationships and tailoring solutions to the unique needs of firms in the Focus partnership. With this expansion, our single alts operating system and client-focused service are well-positioned to support them in the next stage of their alternative investment journey.”

Matt Brown recently sat down with Michael Nathanson to discuss the evolution of Focus and the expanded CAIS partnership. To view the discussion, click here.

Michael Nathanson is among the prominent wealth management leaders speaking at the third annual CAIS Alternative Investment Summit, the industry's marquee event for financial advisors, alternative asset managers, and bank issuers. The summit will take place October 14-17 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. To view the agenda and inquire about joining, click here.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 50,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $6 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin and London.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others.

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Focus

Focus is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management and related financial services firms. Focus provides access to best practices, greater resources, and continuity planning for its affiliated advisory firms, which serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive financial services. Focus firms and their clients benefit from the solutions, synergies, scale, economics, and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.